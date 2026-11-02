Dolphins QB Malik Willis Doesn’t Hold Back on Ollie Gordon After Loss vs. Patriots

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-6 with a 24-19 loss against the New England Patriots.

It was a tale of two halves for the Dolphins, as they led 13-3 going into halftime. Unfortunately, New England then scored 21 consecutive points, which the Dolphins were unable to overcome.

During New England’s rally, Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty that left Miami facing a difficult third-and-20.

After Gordon’s penalty, Miami’s running back appeared heated on the sideline. CBS’ cameras caught Miami quarterback Malik Willis speaking to Gordon. Following the game, Willis commented on Gordon’s actions.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Malik Willis Comments on Ollie Gordon

Ari Meirov posted on X: “#Dolphins QB Malik Willis on what he told RB Ollie Gordon after his costly taunting penalty in the 3rd quarter:

‘I was just letting him know that, in that situation, he’s deadass wrong. And that’s the honest truth.’”

Willis finished the game 21-for-32 with 211 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Gordon finished with 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. It was Gordon’s lowest rushing yards total since taking on the lead-back role following De’Von Achane’s season-ending injury.

While Willis was open about his stance on Gordon’s penalty, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley gave less insight into his conversation with the running back.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques posted on X: “Jeff Hafley said he wants to keep his conversation with Ollie Gordon II private — but added:

‘Ollie’s a young player who has a lot of fire and energy to him. I need to do a good job of teaching him how he has to react in situations.’”

Ollie Gordon’s Costly Penalty

Jeff Hafley said he wants to keep his conversation with Ollie Gordon II private — but added: “Ollie’s a young player who has a lot of fire and energy to him. I need to do a good job of teaching him how he has to react in situations.” https://t.co/12bqwTPmrd — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 2, 2026

Regarding Gordon’s penalty, the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad wrote: “Miami’s offense did not perform as well in the second half as it did in the first. And Patriots quarterback Drake Maye came alive and showed off his elite form.

But a costly penalty on Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II, when the team was leading 13-10 in the second half, is the type of penalty a rebuilding team trying to knock off the defending AFC champion cannot afford.

The Dolphins certainly may have lost this game, 24-19, either way. But perhaps not

The Dolphins were about to have a third-and-5 but it became a third-and-20 and led to a punt and, perhaps, a real a momentum shift.

The Patriots scored the next 21 points.

A 13-3 halftime lead, highlighted by an impressive 70-yard touchdown drive led by Willis, was washed away.”

Regarding the penalty, Gordon told reporters after the game, “I’ve got to keep my mouth shut and go back to the huddle. Especially in that situation it just can’t happen. I have to be better for my team.”