Dolphins Cut Former Cowboys 1st Round ‘Freak’ From Practice Squad

At 0-5, things are looking bad for the Miami Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Although the rushing attack saw some life with the combined efforts of quarterback Malik Willis and new RB1 Ollie Gordon II, the passing offense still left a whole lot to be desired against a very mediocre Cincinnati Bengals defense.

Although the Dolphins’ defense has been better than the offense by a lot, there is still work to be done before new defensively-minded head coach Jeff Hafley will be happy.

On Tuesday, three days the team had activated former 1st round draft pick and behemoth defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, the Dolphins made a corresponding move at the position to move off another ex-1st round behemoth from the practice squad; the one-time Cowboys nose tackle Mazi Smith.

Dolphins Release Mazi Smith From Practice Squad

“Some Dolphins moves: They waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed WR Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston.” David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reported on Oct. 13.

“They also signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to the practice squad and released Mazi Smith from the practice squad.”

Smith was once a highly-touted defensive line prospect from Michigan, and in the 2023 NFL Draft was selected with the 26th overall pick.

Mazi Smith Never Managed to Make Use of His Ability

Aged just 25, it seems like things may already be over for the man who was listed as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s no. 1 ‘College Football Freak‘ back in 2022, balancing an enormous 6’3, 337 lb frame with exceptional physical and athletic capabilities.

Alas, Smith was ultimately unable to translate his physical gifts into production at the highest level, managing just 2 sacks and 4 tackles-for-loss in 38 games for Dallas.

Having spent the offseason in South Florida, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native signed with the practice squad on September 1. He did see action in one game; the Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, where he played 9 snaps on defense but did not record a noteworthy plays in any statistical category.