Ollie Gordon Discusses Dolphins Locker Room Amid Winless Start

Few things can split a locker room apart more than the stresses and struggles of losing, and the Miami Dolphins‘ rough start to their season, admittedly the start to a rebuild, could certainly serve as a catalyst.

However, despite the winless start, the young Dolphins remain unified even as they face a potential 0-5 start with today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like it’s going well. You know, it’s getting to the basics, you know, the basics of football. I feel like we’ve built a good bond here. … We got a new team, we got new coaches, and I feel like we’re getting that brotherhood and that familyhood,” Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon said during an interview with WPTV.

Gordon has been thrust into a lead back role following the season-ending injury to star running back De’Von Achane and alluded to the competitive nature that this young team has.

“I feel like we got a couple of people. Let me think. I’m gonna say, Jordyn Brooks. He’s one of the most competitive. Jacob (Rodriguez) also, Jordan Phillips, DJ Campbell. I’m gonna throw myself in there. I feel like I’m competitive too.” Gordon stated.

Gordon specifically pointed to Dolphins left tackle Patrick Paul and center Aaron Brewer as two players that stood out.

“I mean, everyone really. I feel like we just got a competitive locker room. You know, I feel like that’s what makes the team. That’s what makes us a good team and able to play for each other just because of stuff like that,” Gordon added.

While Gordon has a light-hearted attitude during practice and likes to joke around with his teammates, when it’s gameday he is more than ready to flip the switch.

“I really just got to have that switch. You know, when you’re in between those white lines, I feel like it’s game mode. It’s us versus them, you know? And then when we get outside of that, we can play around. We can joke all day. But you know, I feel like once we’re in between those white lines, those 100 yards, you know, I feel like it’s go mode. We got to be ready for whatever, honestly,” Gordon said.

“The Dolphins team is going to surprise people this year because…” Gordon said.

“We stick together, and we play for each other. You know, we come out here every day. We work together. I feel like we spend so much time together that we are willing to do anything for each other. You know, and I just feel like when you go back and look, we took a bunch of games down to the wire, and in the NFL, everybody’s good. Some teams get in that they hit a wall, but I feel like that’s not going to be us. I feel like we’re going to push through this moment and stick together as we do.”

The Dolphins are seeking their first win of the season.