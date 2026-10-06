Dolphins Get Positive Injury News on Caleb Douglas Before Bengals Game

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will search for their first win as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 0-4 Dolphins have struggled offensively all season long as they have not totaled more than 13 points in any game this season. Making matters worse, Miami has been without rookie third-round pick wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who was the Dolphins’ leading receiver after the first two games.

During Miami’s second game of the season, Douglas suffered an ankle injury which has now forced him to miss two games. Fortunately, one Dolphins insider revealed a positive injury update regarding the rookie wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins Get Positive Caleb Douglas Injury Update

When asked about whether Caleb Douglas was on the verge of returning, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly replied, “Oh yeah, he looks like he’s ready to practice. I would be surprised if he doesn’t practice on Wednesday,”

Douglas led the team in receiving yards through the first two weeks. In particular, the rookie wide receiver impressed during the team’s regular season opener as he totaled 94 receiving yards in his NFL debut.

Despite Kelly’s statements, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley did not indicate whether Douglas would practice, as he said on Monday, “I would say we’ll be one day at a time with him. He was in this morning. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, Wednesday, see if he can do anything, but I would not rule him out.” His statement appears similar to what he said entering Week 4, when Hafley declared him day-to-day, but Douglas did not end up practicing and was then ruled out days before the team’s game.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

After Sunday’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler DeSena stated that Miami “needed Caleb Douglas back ASAP.”

DeSena wrote: “Outside of Malik Washington making a couple of nice plays in space and finishing with 67 yards, the receiving corps feels razor thin. Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. missed out on crucial chemistry-building time this offseason, but have been vaulted into vital roles in the absence of Caleb Douglas.

Douglas’ return would not only re-adjust the pecking order, but also add some much-needed size and verticality to an aerial attack that seems insistent on pushing the ball deep down the field a few times a game.”

Expecting Douglas to solve all of Miami’s offensive issues is probably asking too much out of the talented rookie; however, the team does not appear to possess a deep threat when he’s out of the lineup. While Bell has flashed at times, the consistency and chemistry with Willis has not been there as DeSena mentioned.

Currently, Miami’s offense finds itself needing a playmaker of Douglas’ caliber. Hopefully, the rookie wide receiver is able to return to the team’s starting lineup on Sunday. After Douglas’ injury, third-year wide receiver Malik Washington now leads the team in receiving yards. Washington has totaled 219 receiving yards on 17 receptions. His 12.9 yards per reception are the highest of his career.