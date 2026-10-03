Dolphins Sign 15-Touchdown Running Back After De’Von Achane Injury

Last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost their top offensive playmaker in De’Von Achane. Achane suffered a torn ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs during an 11-yard run.

In 2025, Achane had the third-best season by a Dolphins running back in franchise history as he totaled 1,350 rushing yards and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry. Achane will finish the 2026 season with only 127 rushing yards. Achane did not surpass 100 scrimmage yards in any game this season.

Now, the Dolphins will try to get some production out of backup running backs Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon. Wright, who did not play in Week 3 with a stinger, has filled in for Achane in the past with up-and-down results. Meanwhile, Gordon scored Miami’s lone touchdown against Kansas City, but averaged only 2.4 yards per carry.

Ahead of Miami’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Dolphins have added a new running back after Achane’s injury.

Miami Dolphins Sign Running Back Before Vikings Game

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Roster Moves | We have signed running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster off the practice squad.

We have also elevated defensive lineman Mazi Smith and edge Rodney McGraw to the active roster for #MIAvsMIN.”

Regarding the signing, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote: “Washington impressed the team during the preseason and has been on the Dolphins’ practice squad for the first three weeks. He beat out Jarquez Hunter, the other practice squad running back, for a spot on the 53.

Washington, who is 5-11 and 210 pounds, has played in two NFL games — one for Atlanta in 2024 and one in 2025 — but does not have any regular season offensive snaps.

He signed with the Falcons in April 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana, where he ran 147 times for 715 yards (4.9 per carry) and 15 touchdowns in his one season there, after four years at New Hampshire. After three years with the Falcons, he was released on May 11 and signed with the Dolphins 10 days later.”

Miami Dolphins Running Backs

Perhaps the biggest mystery surrounding the Dolphins ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game is who gets the majority of the carries at the running back position.

Wright, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of strong play in his young career. Last season, Achane suffered an injury early in the game against the New York Jets, which led to Wright taking over the starting position and totaling a career-high 107 rushing yards on 24 carries. Unfortunately, that did not repeat itself in his second start during the team’s season finale against the Patriots when he totaled only 23 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Gordon, who was the top running back in college football during the 2023 season, was primarily used in short-yardage situations as he totaled a mediocre 2.8 rushing yards per attempt last season.

How Washington fits into that mix remains to be seen.