Dolphins May Part Ways With Struggling Starter in Trade: Report

While expectations were not particularly high for the Miami Dolphins, it is fair to say that the Dolphins offense has not lived up to the already-low expectations.

After four games, Miami’s offense is averaging 11.5 points per game, which would be the lowest out of any team in the 2020s by more than two points. The Dolphins are yet to surpass 13 points in any game this season, and have not held a lead at any point in four games. Additionally, one of the team’s four touchdowns came while the team was being blown out by the San Francisco 49ers.

With a young, inexperienced starting lineup, it was always going to be a bumpy road. However, if there was one area where the team had high expectations, it was the offensive line. Miami already possessed two quality starters in Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer. They then used their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on guard Kadyn Proctor.

Unfortunately, the offensive line’s play has been up-and-down, and a big reason for their struggles has been the play of veteran right tackle Austin Jackson. Now, one NFL insider named Austin Jackson as a potential trade candidate.

Miami Dolphins May Trade Struggling Starter

NFL insider Jason La Canfora included Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson among players who have received trade buzz during the 2026 season.

La Canfora wrote: “Jackson is young, affordable, and holds extensive starting experience—qualities every team values when searching for tackle depth.

Even as a swing tackle, he appeals to contenders dealing with injuries along the offensive line. His team-friendly reworked contract makes him easy to move, and as an impending unrestricted free agent on a rebuilding Miami roster, executives expect him to be made available.”

Regarding Jackson’s struggles this season, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “The nature of playing tackle in the NFL is that getting beat is impossible to hide, and there was obvious pressure coming from the left side of the defensive formation in the Minnesota game, including the Dolphins’ final third down of the game, the throw down the middle to Chris Bell where Willis was hurried.

This has been a recurring theme, but Hafley was quick to point out after earlier games that Jackson was going against stars like Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa.

The question becomes, at what point does Jackson’s apparent protection issues become a real concern.”

Austin Jackson’s Future

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson stated that Jackson, who is Miami’s second-longest tenured player, may be playing his last months with the Dolphins. Jackson wrote: “Jackson’s remaining time in aqua and orange might only be a matter of months; though Miami has never said this publicly, there’s a widespread belief that the Dolphins will move Kadyn Proctor from left guard to right tackle next season and move on from Jackson, who’s due to become a free agent next March.”

If Miami does decide to trade their starting right tackle during the season, changing Proctor’s position appears unlikely. Instead, Miami could start tackle Caedan Wallace, who the team traded for during training camp.