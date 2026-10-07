Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Blunt Take Amid Chiefs Rumors

Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as he recovers from a gruesome knee injury that he suffered last year. Moreover, this past offseason, the Dolphins opted to cut ties with him, and he’s yet to sign with a team.

Nonetheless, many expect that team to be the Kansas City Chiefs. On Oct. 4, The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported, citing sources, that the Chiefs are very interested in signing Hill. Despite the Chiefs rumors and speculation regarding where the veteran wideout could land, The Volume’s John Middlekauff has doubts about Kansas City.

“Tyreek Hill’s next team: 85 percent of people think it’s going to be the Kansas City Chiefs,” Middlekauff said in an Oct. 6 video from “3 & OUT with John Middlekauff.” “Fourteen percent think it’s going to be the Cleveland Browns.

“The Houston Texans are at 14 percent, and the Raiders are at 14 percent. My guess is that Tyreek Hill does not end up on the Kansas City Chiefs. I could be wrong. I don’t think we see him play in the league this year.”

Middlekauff also doubts that Hill will play this season because of the injury that the former Dolphins star suffered.

“To think that Tyreek Hill is returning from that injury when he was just on camera a month ago talking about the strength and power of his leg,” Middlekauff added. “I’m sorry, I don’t believe it. My guess is that he doesn’t play for the Kansas City Chiefs this year. So, 85 percent of people are going to turn out to be wrong.”

Chiefs Make Sense for Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Meanwhile, former NFL QB and FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn believes that the Chiefs need Hill now more than ever after the injury to Tyquan Thornton, who is expected back in 12-16 weeks, per ESPN.

“I mean, isn’t it worth trying it? Given Tyquan Thornton, we don’t know how long he’s going to be out, but he was their deep threat,” Quinn said in an Oct. 6 video from FOX Sports Radio. “They need someone to come help take the top off a defense.

“I would say he’s familiar with the system. He’s familiar with the guys on the team. It’s a full-circle moment. I just feel like it would make a lot of sense from that standpoint.”

“… We’ve all been there. You’re dating a girl. It’s like, well, I’ve been with her before and I kind of know what to expect. The good times were great, but the bad times could be, you know. So I just feel like you’re more apt to be like, yeah, I’m willing to get back with that.”

KC Would Give Tyreek Hill Chance to End Career on High Note

During his time with the Dolphins, Hill had 340 catches for 4,733 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 54 games, per StatMuse. Furthermore, his most productive years in Miami came in his first two seasons in 2022 and 2023, in which he recorded over 1,700 receiving yards and 7-plus receiving touchdowns.

If it’s the Chiefs that Hill eventually signs with, then Kansas City will be looking to squeeze the final good football that the 32-year-old has left. Moreover, Hill knows the system, so this would probably be his best opportunity to finish his career on a positive note.