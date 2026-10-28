Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News After Week 7

Former Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned.

This comes after Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that the wide receiver would sign with a team “over the next few days” three weeks ago. One week after those comments, Rosenhaus stated that “a deal could happen at any time.”

Since then, the rumors regarding Tyreek Hill have gone quiet. While the Kansas City Chiefs expressed interest in reuniting with their former wide receiver, it appears the team is now looking elsewhere, according to the latest report.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News After Week 7

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that he expects the Kansas City Chiefs to explore options at the wide receiver position. However, Rapoport seemed to downplay the possibility of them signing Tyreek Hill, as he said, “Tyreek Hill is not healthy enough and there’s obviously all the off-the-field stuff.”

Previously, The Athletic’s Mike Silver reported that the Chiefs had already reached out to Tyreek Hill, and that several Chiefs players were in favor of the idea. However, weeks have passed since that report and the Chiefs appear to still be searching for a wide receiver.

At this point in time, when or if Hill signs with an NFL team remains a mystery. Perhaps Hill’s most recent civil trial, in which he was found liable on two counts of battery, is a reason teams are opting to avoid signing the talented receiver.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently said of Hill, “I don’t know if anything with Tyreek Hill is necessarily imminent… in my opinion it’s more likely he’s suspended first before he signs.”

Hill is not currently suspended or on the NFL’s exempt list, which would make him available to play whenever he is signed. However, it is possible that Hill signs and he’s then suspended by the NFL, which may lead to hesitation from interested teams.

Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receivers

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Hill’s tenure came to an unexpected end during 2025. With Hill facing a $51 million cap hit in 2026, the team could have restructured his contract, but that made little to no sense once the wide receiver suffered a dislocated knee injury that cast doubt on his status for this season.

Instead, Miami had to pivot and undergo a full rebuild, which included completely changing its wide receiver room. While Miami is far removed from the heights of the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle era, they may have put together one of their best games of the 2026 season.

The team’s wide receivers earned a “B” grade by Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona. Carmona wrote: “Welcome back, Caleb Douglas.

After quickly winning over Dolphins fans, the rookie had barely gotten involved in Week 2 before an ankle injury sidelined him. His return gave Miami the length and athleticism it had been missing on the outside.

He caught just two passes, but both went for touchdowns, totaling 70 yards.

Malik Washington remained a reliable target, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards, while Chris Bell added three catches for 25.

Miami also used Bell on shallow crossing routes out of mesh concepts, giving him opportunities to use his strength and speed against man coverage. It was a familiar look for Bell, who turned a similar drag route into a touchdown for Louisville against Miami.”