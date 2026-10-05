Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Linked to AFC Contender

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 as they lost 15-10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Miami Dolphins passing offense failed to get going against Minnesota’s defense as quarterback Malik Willis threw for only 85 passing yards in the game.

Through the first four weeks, Miami’s lack of wide receiver options has been evident. That is no surprise after the team released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle this offseason. While both moves made sense at the time, it has led to struggles on the 2026 team.

While Waddle has had up-and-down results with the Denver Broncos through four weeks, Hill remains unsigned as he’s still recovering from a dislocated knee he suffered in the 2025 season.

However, after Sunday’s NFL action, one insider revealed that an AFC contender has shown interest in the former Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Linked to Kansas City Chiefs

The Athletic’s Michael Silver posted on X: “I expect the Chiefs to have strong interest in a Tyreek Hill reunion when the free agent receiver is healthy enough to play. He’s believed to be targeting a November return. Players I talked to in the locker room (Mahomes, Kelce, Chris Jones & others) are all for it. @TheAthletic”

Silver then added that the Kansas City Chiefs have already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Silver wrote for The Athletic: “Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021. Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He’s attempting to recover from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return.”

In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs lost wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice to injuries. Both receivers are expected to miss considerable time.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are dealing with their own injuries. Running back De’Von Achane, who is also a receiving threat, is set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL. Additionally, Miami’s rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas has now missed back-to-back games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. Douglas led the team in receiving yards prior to his injury.

Regarding the Dolphins’ wide receivers, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler DeSena wrote: “Outside of Malik Washington making a couple of nice plays in space and finishing with 67 yards, the receiving corps feels razor thin. Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. missed out on crucial chemistry-building time this offseason, but have been vaulted into vital roles in the absence of Caleb Douglas.

Douglas’ return would not only re-adjust the pecking order, but also add some much-needed size and verticality to an aerial attack that seems insistent on pushing the ball deep down the field a few times a game.”

While signing Hill makes no sense for a rebuilding Dolphins team, his loss is being felt through four games this season.