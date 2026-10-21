Dolphins May Part Ways With Key Starter in Blockbuster Trade After Bye

On Sunday, the 0-5 Miami Dolphins will search for their first win as they take on their AFC East division rivals, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium.

Miami remains the only NFL team that has not held a lead at any point this season and has trailed at halftime of every game so far in what has been a difficult season. Miami’s struggles are by no means a shock as the Dolphins are in the first stage of what could be a long rebuild.

The Dolphins cut ties with a majority of their high-priced veteran players, opting to take on a large amount of dead money in 2026, allowing themselves to have the third-most cap space in the NFL in 2027. Meanwhile, veteran Zach Sieler was among the few veterans to remain on Miami’s roster, as he signed an extension prior to the 2025 season.

However, Sieler’s name is now beginning to generate buzz about a potential trade in which the Dolphins trade their longest-tenured player for draft capital.

Miami Dolphins May Trade Veteran Zach Sieler

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler among players he considered to be on the trade block ahead of Week 7.

Knox wrote: “Sieler is signed through 2029 but could be a realistic 2027 cap casualty for Miami.

$10 million of Sieler’s salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation before then would save the Dolphins $13.2 million in cap space.

Teams are almost always on the lookout for defensive-line help. Sieler, who has 12 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss this year, can provide it.”

While some veteran players who are on losing teams tend to want a trade, Sieler does not currently appear to be in that boat. When asked about a potential trade, Sieler said, “I know people say rumors or talk whatever this time of year, but I’m here focused on playing games here, win as a Dolphin, man. And we’re doing a great thing. I’m excited for this next week coming up and coming off the bye ready to roll. I love it here. I’ve been here for how long? I want to win here as a Dolphin. I think Hafley, Sully have done an amazing job here. I’m excited to see this team growing and where we’re going and get some wins.”

Zach Sieler’s Miami Dolphins Tenure

As mentioned previously, Sieler is currently the longest-tenured Miami player as he has been a member of the Dolphins since the 2019 season. Sieler was claimed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad that season and impressed during limited playing time. That led to Sieler becoming one of the most productive players for the Dolphins during the 2020s.

With 37.5 sacks, Sieler is currently 11th in Dolphins franchise history. He is one sack from equaling A.J. Duhe for the No. 10 spot. Only Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake have recorded more sacks for Miami since 2000 than Sieler.