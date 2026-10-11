Aaron Jones Injury: Vikings Announce Status During Saints Game

Minnesota Vikings star running back Aaron Jones Sr. exited Sunday’s game against the New Orlean’s Saints with a knee injury, and now the Vikings have officially listed him as questionable to return.

Jones visited the blue medical tent, but was immediately tagged as questionable to return afterward. The Vikings were forced to turn to DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne as the only other running backs available on the roster.

His injury left an already depleted running back corps further hindered against the Saints. He exited with seven carries for 28 yards and one catch for a yard.

UPDATED: Jones returned to the game about 20 minutes later, and took three carries immediately for 8 yards, but the Vikings went three-and-out.

What Happened to Aaron Jones? Staring RB Hurt Early During Vikings-Saints

It was not exactly clear what happened to Jones against the Saints. Multiple reporters noted his exodus to the medical tent, but none provided an exact explanation of how he got there.

Jones entered Sunday’s contest as the Vikings’ leading rusher, having collected 297 yards and one touchdown on 72 carries through Minnesota’s first four games.

The veteran running back had been particularly productive over his previous three appearances, including a 105-yard performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Jones also played a significant role in Minnesota’s 15-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, finishing with 94 rushing yards on 20 carries while adding four receptions for 34 yards.

His latest injury creates another concern for an offense that has relied heavily on its veteran running back during a 4-0 start to the season.

Vikings Already Without Jordan Mason Against Saints

Minnesota’s running back situation was already complicated before Jones left Sunday’s game.

The Vikings placed Jordan Mason on injured reserve on September 16 after the running back suffered a fractured right thumb that required surgery.

Mason had opened the season with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Green Bay Packers. His injury prompted Minnesota to sign veteran DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad.

With Mason unavailable and Jones now questionable to return, Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne were left as the Vikings’ remaining healthy running backs against New Orleans.

The situation puts additional pressure on a Minnesota offense that is also dealing with significant injuries along its offensive line.