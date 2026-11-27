The Minnesota Vikings are returning to action in Week 12 after suffering a dispiriting loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. After entering the game believing they were a true Super Bowl contender, the Vikings had the wind taken out of their sails as they quickly found out just how big of a gap there is between them and the Niners.

Heading into this game, Minnesota has a handful of injury situations to monitor, with perhaps the most important of the bunch involving wide receiver Jordan Addison. Over the past couple of weeks, Addison has been dealing with a sudden thumb injury that is expected to hold him out for a few games. After missing last week’s action, Addison has once again been ruled out as a result of this ailment.

Vikings Rule Out Jordan Addison for Week 12

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison has had a bit of a strange start to his career in the pros. He enjoyed success immediately as a rookie (70 REC, 911 YDS, 10 TD), but his production has regressed in every season since then, and that seems set to continue in 2026, as he hasn’t managed to do much during his time on the field this year.

Through seven games, Addison has caught just 18 passes for 277 yards and a score, which is fairly disappointing considering what he has managed to do in the past. Yes, Minnesota’s passing attack has spent much of the season stuck in the mud, but more is to be expected from Addison, considering how talented a player he is.

A new thumb injury has sidelined Addison for the time being, which has made life a little bit more difficult than expected for Kirk Cousins as he reprises his role as the team’s starting quarterback. Addison was always viewed as unlikely to play in this game, and sure enough, after he failed to practice throughout the week, he was ruled out on Friday.

“Final Vikings injury report

OUT: Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw and Isaiah Rodgers

QUESTIONABLE: Harrison Smith,” the team shared in a post on X.

Vikings Offense Must Find Way to Get by Without Jordan Addison

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Addison clearly hasn’t managed to do much this season, but he is the deep threat that helps take the top off opposing defenses and open things up underneath for the rest of his teammates. Without him, that puts more pressure on Justin Jefferson to continue putting up big numbers, as he is the engine that powers this offense.

It remains to be seen when Addison will be able to return from this thumb injury, but the fact that he hasn’t landed on injured reserve indicates that the team is taking it on a week-by-week basis when it comes to his status. Minnesota will square off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday when it returns to action.