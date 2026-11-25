The Minnesota Vikings‘ series of gaffes under center over the last several years have collectively proven that it is never too early to start thinking about next season’s quarterback situation, which is why the names of both Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones are relevant.

The Baltimore Ravens offered the Indianapolis Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Jones ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this month. The Colts turned that down then inexplicably decided to cut Jones to essentially zero team benefit after he bombed on “Thursday Night Football” against the Houston Texans.

Jones predictably passed through the waiver wire and is now a free agent who can choose his next destination. There are a couple of spots that might make more sense for him than the Vikings, but there is little reason that Minnesota shouldn’t pursue Jones now at the cost of just $500,000 if he is gettable.

And the point isn’t to play Jones at all this season, perhaps not even if Cousins gets hurt or ends up sidelined for any other reason. The point is to get Jones in-house, re-acclimate him with the offense, convince him to sign a one-year contract in Minnesota for 2027 and potentially capitalize on what historical evidence suggests should be a bounce back campaign for the QB.

Another Year to Recover from 2025 Achilles Tear Should Make Big Difference for Daniel Jones

Jones, 29, got a two-year extension from the Colts worth $88 million over the offseason because of how well he played and the high-level at which Indy’s offense operated over the first half of 2025. But then he tore his Achilles tendon and everything crumbled.

Cousins suffered the same injury with Minnesota in 2023, and his performance bottomed out the following year with the Atlanta Falcons. But that was not the end of the story.

“In Cousins’ first season off the tear (2024), he looked unplayable and inexplosive. But by the 2025 season in relief of Michael Penix Jr., the movement was better and the velocity had returned,” Ben Solak of ESPN wrote Tuesday. “Cousins’ 2026 season looks about as you’d expect his age-38 season to look without a major injury — there are still accuracy and deep ball limitations, but he’s a functional starting quarterback.”

Indianapolis bought way too high on Jones at the exact wrong time, so the contract looks a farce and the QB looks a fraud.

But if Jones doesn’t land with a team like the New England Patriots that might ask him to start this season in place of the injured Drake Maye, the Vikings have a chance to buy low on Jones at precisely the right moment.

Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz Aren’t Strong Candidates to Return to Minnesota Next Year

Carson Wentz had a nice run with Minnesota across seven starts and a few more appearances between last year and early this season. But his eighth start for the Vikings, which came against the Buffalo Bills a few weeks back, was enough evidence that the Vikings should, and probably will, move on after his contract ends in March.

The same is true for Kyler Murray, who has suffered two injuries (concussion, hamstring) since joining the Vikings and never really clicked while in the offense.

If Cousins plays competently and the Vikings make the playoffs, then the team probably has no choice but to bring him back in 2027.

But Cousins will play next season at 39 years old. There is no guarantee he will continue to avoid the precipitous decline that eventually comes for just about every QB/NFL player with the passage of time. And even if he does, there is no guarantee he stays healthy.

The Vikings are prime candidates to draft a rookie signal-caller in April, but in an ideal world that player will arrive late in Round 1 and benefit from a situation where he can sit for a year and learn. Cousins provided half a season of those circumstances to Fernando Mendoza, and he’s a good candidate to do the same in Minnesota next season.

But Jones is a solid backup plan whose current value is probably too deflated based on the length of time since his Achilles injury and the embarrassing circumstances of his exit from Indianapolis. The Vikings should buy low on Jones now, head into the offseason with one-year deal for he and Cousins, and then draft a quarterback as high as they can next spring.