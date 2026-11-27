The Minnesota Vikings will have Kyler Murray back for their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons as the team looks to get a bounce-back win. Murray has dealt with a hamstring injury over the last few weeks and now returns as QB2 behind Kirk Cousins.

On Nov. 27, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and shared the latest regarding Murray and the former No. 1 pick’s status on the QB chart heading into the game against Atlanta.

“Kyler got some good work in [on Nov. 27], took quite a bit of the reps this week, looked good team-wise and feels pretty good,” O’Connell told reporters. “We’ll assess where he’s at, but he’s likely to be the backup [and] Carson would be the No. 3.

“… I think first and foremost [Murray’s] goal was to get healthy, and he’s been able to do that. He’s been locked in all week on the game plan, and I know he’s been hopeful to be available. So yeah, he’s been great.”

Murray has dealt with two separate injuries this season, limiting his time on the field and being one reason why Minnesota made the trade for Cousins. This season, Murray has a passer rating of 86.6 with 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games, per StatMuse.

KOC on Adapting to Different Vikings QBs

Moreover, O’Connell spoke about having to adjust to different QBs over the last few years, including this season as he went from Murray to Carson Wentz to Cousins.

“I think the most important thing is trying to make sure that the calls you’re calling are individualized to the things that guys like and feel comfortable and confident executing,” O’Connell added. “It’s taught me more than anything to put in a good plan, be adaptable, and include those guys, especially the guy playing, in the plan once you understand some of the principles you want to execute.

“Then it’s about how it fits their eye and the throws we’re going to ask them to make. I’d like to think that as a staff, it’s just made us more moldable and adjustable to what those guys are most comfortable with. That’s an ongoing process week in and week out, hopefully getting a few more games under our belt with the same guy in there for sure.”

Kirk Cousins on Returning to Play at U.S. Bank Stadium

Meanwhile, Cousins spoke candidly ahead of the Week 12 game against the Falcons about returning to U.S. Bank Stadium and playing in front of Vikings fans again during his second stint with the team.

“Each of the two years I was in Atlanta, we went up to U.S. Bank Stadium,” Cousins told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think playing as an opponent was when I was really able to fully appreciate how challenging it is to play there, how great of an environment it is, and just how unique of a stadium it is.

“Having been in two other locker rooms since playing for the Vikings, I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that U.S. Bank Stadium is really the number one place in the league in terms of the stadium, in terms of hitting a home run and making it a special place to play for so many reasons. The way it was built, the fan base, and the in-game experience. I guess it’s nice to be back in purple and not be the away team.”