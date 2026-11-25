Things are getting ugly in the Steel City, and the Minnesota Vikings are in position to benefit from that.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday night with the intention of making him inactive for the team’s game against the Denver Broncos Friday. It took the veteran QB until Wednesday on the “Pat McAfee Show” to go scorched earth on McCarthy, with whom things ended badly during their shared time as Green Bay Packers.

The immediately relevant information to take from the meltdown in Pittsburgh is that the team now has essentially no choice but to sever ties with Rodgers and clear him out of the organization as soon as possible — with a cut perhaps on the way before the day is out.

Bet Online released odds on Rodgers’ next team Wednesday, as his release will send him to the waiver wire, after which he will become a free agent if left unclaimed. The New England Patriots are the odds-on favorites to land Rodgers at plus-200 due to Drake Maye’s ankle injury.

Not far behind in the No. 7 spot are the Vikings at plus-1000. And while it isn’t necessary for the Vikings to add another QB after trading for Kirk Cousins a couple weeks ago, there is a logic behind that hypothetical outcome.

Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz Are Proven Non-Answers in Minnesota

Kyler Murray has missed the past three weeks with injury and sat out close to five full games through the team’s 10-game start. When he has played, he has been unimpressive.

Carson Wentz looked decent in relief of Murray in Week 1, but he was ineffective during his Week 2 start against the Chicago Bears and flat out awful against a bad Buffalo Bills’ defense one day before the Vikings coughed up a third-round pick for Cousins.

All of that is to say the Vikings don’t necessarily have a viable backup QB if Cousins ends up injured. And the team traded for him to try and capitalize on a great defense and excellent special teams unit with a deep playoff run.

Given all Minnesota has put into this season and the hopes/expectations the organization has, there’s no reason not to spend a little more on a backup like Rodgers for the stretch run, as it should cost next to nothing if he hits free agency.

Vikings Remain Involved in QB Rumors After Kirk Cousins Trade

The Vikings were interested in trading for Daniel Jones before they landed Cousins, and his recent release from the Indianapolis Colts has led to renewed talk about Minnesota bringing Jones in for the remainder of 2026. At least right now, Rodgers might be the better option.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has a relationship with Rodgers, and the team strongly considered adding him to the mix ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Vikings ultimately chose not to do so because of how it might have impacted the start of JJ McCarthy’s career, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But McCarthy is starting for the New York Giants now, so that is long past being an issue. Rodgers is probably going to want a chance to play somewhere before potentially retiring at the end of the season, so that works against him landing in Minnesota.

However, if no starting option emerges for Rodgers — and there may not be one outside of New England or Arizona — then Minnesota as the QB2 behind Cousins starts to look like a soft landing spot.