The Minnesota Vikings may have lost the ugliest game of their season to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, but the team is far from defeated, which pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy recently made clear.

Van Noy took to social media on Tuesday, November 24 with a 10-word message reflecting the Vikings locker room’s belief in itself as well as the hunger and excitement there to get back on the field and wash away the residue of a 25-point loss to San Francisco in Mexico City.

“Game can’t come fast enough this weekend!” Van Noy posted to X. “Back to work.”

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 22.

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In the immediate aftermath of the defeat to the 49ers, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed sentiments similar to those from Van Noy about how the team would respond to what amounted to an embarrassment on an international stage.

“Before I even made it up the ramp … I could hear the guys already saying, ‘Back to work.’ These guys are a confident football team. Our team is not ever gonna be deterred by a result like this,” O’Connell said. “We got beat. But there’s not a guy in that locker room that I believe will lose any ounce of confidence about where we could potentially go.”

He added that Minnesota has five of its final seven games of the season at home.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ schedule over that stretch includes three teams with losing records, two opponents with .500 records and just two matchups against groups with winning records — the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Veteran Edge-Rusher Kyle Van Noy in First Season With Vikings

Van Noy caught on with Minnesota late in the offseason and has been part of the team’s strongest unit this year, even though it faltered significantly against San Francisco.

The 13-year pro, two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year deal worth $2.75 million to play for the Vikings in 2026.

Van Noy has played in 183 games, earning a total of 116 starts. He has appeared in 10 of those contests (one start) for Minnesota this season and tallied 17 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup.