The Minnesota Vikings were looking at veteran QB Aaron Rodgers as a potential solution to their problems under center in 2025. Before the 2025 season, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed there was dialogue with the former Green Bay Packers star.

Nonetheless, a signing didn’t materialize, and given how the situation has ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers – with the team releasing Rodgers after benching him and the QB going on the “Pat McAfee Show” to air out his side of the story – it might be safe to say that Minnesota dodged a bullet there.

Moreover, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” believes that had Rodgers signed with the Vikings, the veteran’s stint in Minnesota would have been disastrous and played out the way it did in Pittsburgh.

“It would have been a disaster,” Zulgad said in a Nov. 25 video from SKOR North. “The only thing is, unless [Kevin] O’Connell had completely turtled and said, ‘You know what? You do what you want. You call the plays you want. I’ll act like I’m calling plays,’ in which case, in Aaron’s world, it would have been acceptable. The problem is he’s not playing well enough to justify this.

“It would have been a disaster. It would have divided the building. The culture that O’Connell takes pride in, and that I do think he’s done a good job of building, would have been, if not destroyed, certainly taken a chunk out of the culture. I think it would have played out exactly like this.”

Vikings Could Have Faced Friction With Aaron Rodgers

Moreover, Zulgad believes Rodgers’ desire to have significant input in the offense, despite no longer playing at the level he once did, could have created friction in Minnesota had the veteran signed with the Vikings in 2025.

“You’re talking about a raging egomaniac who could get away with it because he was so damn good,” Zulgad added. “But the problem is he’s not now. So I think it would’ve been, and I’m willing to bet that Mike Tomlin tolerated a lot of crap last year, a lot of it.

“He also, probably not so coincidentally, decided to leave a year after Aaron Rodgers was his QB. So yeah, I think it would’ve been a disaster, and knowing O’Connell, I think it would’ve been a really, really hard thing for him to pull rank on.”

Minnesota Urged to Turn the Page After Loss to 49ers

Meanwhile, the current Vikings team does have a veteran QB in Kirk Cousins and are coming off a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

During a Nov. 23 appearance on KFAN, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen shared a message for the team as they turn the page to Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons and look to get back in the win column.

“These are one of those games that you just flush it,” Thielen said. “You don’t even really talk about it. I’m sure they’ll watch the tape, but it’s honestly one of those games you just don’t even watch the tape. You just pretend it never happened. You move on.”