Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went nuclear on Brian O’Neill on the sideline during the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, which the right tackle spoke about publicly a couple of days later.

O’Neill opened up on the interaction and how it impacted him during an interview with KFAN on Tuesday, November 24.

“Me and Kirk have the kind of relationship built up over the years that he can say whatever he wants to me, and I’m not going to be offended,” O’Neill said. “I’d rather have him be direct and be clear with what he’s feeling and what he expects from us than just be quiet, just sit there and just keep playing with the way it had been going.”

“That kind of interaction, although it doesn’t feel good, is probably necessary,” O’Neill continued.

Cousins and O’Neill played together with the Vikings between 2018-23. Their first season together was Cousins’ first in Minnesota and O’Neill’s first in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins Was Furious With Offensive Line for Lack of Protection

Cousins’ blowup on O’Neill came during the second quarter of the team’s eventual 25-point loss.

The quarterback was angry because of the constant pressure the 49ers’ defense was generating, with Cousins appearing to tell O’Neill that he was getting hit on every play.

The timing of his outburst was rather unfortunate, as Cousins returned to the field the following drive and immediately threw an interception that San Francisco returned for a touchdown.

Cousins finished the day 26-of-38 passing for 235 yards and the one INT. The 49ers finished the day with just one sack, though the defense generated seven QB hits, five tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

Vikings Favored to Bounce Back in Next Game Against Falcons

Minnesota will get back to the field on Sunday, November 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings’ loss to San Francisco dropped them to 7-3 on the season and out of a tie for first place in the NFC North Division with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, both of which are 8-2.

Minnesota is currently a seven-point favorite to beat the Falcons (3-7), per DraftKings Sportsbook.