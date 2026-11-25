It’s been two starts for Kirk Cousins in his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings. However, both of those starts came on the road. Now, he’ll get to have his first start at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 29 in Week 12 against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins and the Vikings’ offense will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 in Mexico City.

Ahead of the Week 12 game against the Falcons, Cousins spoke bluntly about returning to U.S. Bank Stadium and playing in front of Vikings fans again as part of this second stint with the team.

“Each of the two years I was in Atlanta, we went up to U.S. Bank Stadium,” Cousins told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think playing as an opponent was when I was really able to fully appreciate how challenging it is to play there, how great of an environment it is, and just how unique of a stadium it is.

“Having been in two other locker rooms since playing for the Vikings, I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that U.S. Bank Stadium is really the number one place in the league in terms of the stadium, in terms of hitting a home run and making it a special place to play for so many reasons. The way it was built, the fan base, and the in-game experience. I guess it’s nice to be back in purple and not be the away team.”

KOC on Kirk Cousins Playing at U.S. Bank Stadium Again

Moreover, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is excited for Cousins to play at home again in front of Vikings fans, and it will be a nice change of pace after having to play road games in challenging road environments.

“He really came in and played in what ended up being two tough road environments, one in the division,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 25. “For those of you who were there, you know it was a significant environment, and he’s been able to execute the offense.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the pre-snap, the substitutions, the communication, getting out of the huddle, getting guys aligned, and the ownership that he’s had. I’m excited to see him get a chance to play at home, use some cadence, and use different elements of our offense that may be more conducive to the home environment.”

Vikings Will Have to Limit Falcons’ Bijan Robinson

Nonetheless, against the Falcons, the Vikings will need to contain star running back Bijan Robinson. O’Connell knows that they will need to limit Robinson’s impact on the game if they want to secure a win.

“I expect he’s going to get a high volume of carries,” O’Connell said on the Nov. 24 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “I expect they’ll try to come in here and run the football. We have to have a great day shutting down the run. We have to have a great day tackling, making sure there are no loose-yardage plays.

“When Bijan breaks a tackle, it’s not like he’s just going to gain another three or four yards. He can take it the distance at any time [and] he can catch it. He’s a part of their passing game and lethal in the screen game. On top of all the things they present with Bijan, you have to know where he is and what they’re trying to do at all times to get him involved in the game.”