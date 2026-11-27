The Minnesota Vikings will be looking for a bounce-back win against the Atlanta Falcons after losing in Week 11 to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

Despite falling to 7-3 and looking up at the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in the NFC North title race, sports media personality Skip Bayless still believes that the Vikings will come away winning the division.

“Unless they have to play Brock Purdy again, and I don’t see the 49ers on this schedule, it just opens up and eases out all the way home,” Bayless said in a Nov. 24 video from Gridiron’s YouTube channel. “I could see the Vikings winning every remaining game and winning the North pretty easily, even after they got devastated, embarrassed, humiliated, and exposed by the 49ers in Mexico City.

“I’m looking at what’s left: Atlanta at home, Carolina at home, at New England, obviously they’re pretty much dead in the water. Then Detroit at home, Washington at home, at the Jets, and then the Bears at home. I love it. I think they’re still a really good football team with a quarterback they believe in. And that defense will terrorize everybody who’s not named Brock Purdy. I’ve never seen anything like it between Kyle and Brock.”

Chicago currently leads the division at 9-2 after their comeback win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Nonetheless, Minnesota does have the opportunity to hop over them, as the Vikings still have one game left against each of those teams at home on the schedule.

Aqib Talib Sees Bears as NFC North Winners

Meanwhile, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib believes that even with a challenging schedule, the NFC North is the Bears’ division to win.

“I’m riding with the Bears,” Talib said in the same segment. “I’m still on the Bears train. They have a tough remaining schedule, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing for the Bears. They play to their competition; they play good teams, so they need to just play good teams all the way out. There are some division games in there.”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on Returning to U.S. Bank Stadium

Nonetheless, the Vikings need a win against Atlanta to keep themselves in the NFC North title picture. Ahead of the Week 12 game against the Falcons, Kirk Cousins spoke bluntly about returning to U.S. Bank Stadium and playing in front of Vikings fans again as part of this second stint with the team.

“Each of the two years I was in Atlanta, we went up to U.S. Bank Stadium,” Cousins told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think playing as an opponent was when I was really able to fully appreciate how challenging it is to play there, how great of an environment it is, and just how unique of a stadium it is.

“Having been in two other locker rooms since playing for the Vikings, I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that U.S. Bank Stadium is really the number one place in the league in terms of the stadium, in terms of hitting a home run and making it a special place to play for so many reasons. The way it was built, the fan base, and the in-game experience. I guess it’s nice to be back in purple and not be the away team.”