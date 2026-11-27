Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could be a hot name in the upcoming head coaching cycle after the regular season is done. Moreover, Flores’ name is already being floated in speculation, and one potential destination if the season continues to go off the rails is the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys collapsed in their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, there’s speculation about head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s job. He did receive backing from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but if the situation gets worse, could there be a change?

Dallas looks to be on their way toward missing the playoffs for a third straight season, and so many are starting to ponder what candidates would be ideal for the Cowboys should Jones decide to finally make the change in the offseason.

In a Nov. 27 article, Dallas Cowboys on SI’s Randy Gurzi floated four coaching candidates to potentially replace Schottenheimer, and one of them is Flores.

“Flores is known for being able to produce pressure without elite pass-rushers, and this season, he has the Vikings rated second in both defensive points and yardage,” Gurzi wrote. “Flores deserves another chance to prove himself as a head coach, and Jones would be foolish not to make him one of the top candidates to replace Schottenheimer.”

Vikings DC Brian Flores Would Bring HC Experience

Moreover, Gurzi would bring head coaching experience should Jones and the Cowboys front office decide against hiring a first-time head coach.

“Flores has the experience as a head coach after going 24-25 in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins,” Gurzi wrote. “After surprisingly being fired after two consecutive winning seasons, Flores spent one season as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Nonetheless, the issue with Flores won’t be about what he can do as a leader of a football team, his scheme, or anything else a head coach must do; it’s his current lawsuit with the league. Will any NFL team seriously give the Vikings coach serious consideration for their head coaching job?

Steelers Also Floated as Possible HC Fit for Brian Flores

Meanwhile, the Cowboys aren’t the only team floated as a potential fit for Flores as a head coach. If the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 2026 season goes off the rails after releasing Aaron Rodgers and the accusations their former QB made about head coach Mike McCarthy, could they want a clean slate?

If Pittsburgh does decide to move on from McCarthy after this season, especially if the team misses the playoffs, Chris Landers of FanSided floated several head coaching candidates, one of them being Flores.

“Steelers fans know Flores all too well, given that he spent a year in Pittsburgh as an assistant under Tomlin after being dismissed as the head coach of the Dolphins,” Landers wrote in a Nov. 25 article.

“Why he’s yet to get another shot at the top job despite his tremendous work in Minnesota has been one of the biggest questions of the last couple of coaching cycles; he’s clearly one of the sharpest minds in the sport, and his tenure in Miami was hardly a disaster.”