The Minnesota Vikings do not appear likely to make any major personnel changes to the regular defensive rotation following their 25-point defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, but the team did make a move further down the line.

Minnesota released inside linebacker Josh Ross from the practice squad on Tuesday, November 24, perhaps to clear the way to add a player at a different position of need ahead of the team’s stretch run, which includes five home games over the final seven weeks.

Ross played his college football at Michigan before joining the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent two and a half years in Baltimore and the second half of the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ross first joined the Vikings as a member of the practice squad in December of 2025 before signing a futures contract in January. The team waived him as part of the 53-man roster cuts in late August. After that, Ross caught on with the Seahawks again before landing back with Minnesota earlier this month.

All told, Ross has appeared in 22 regular season games, 12 for Baltimore and 10 for Seattle. However, he has been exclusively a contributor on special teams with a total of 419 snaps in that phase of the game over his professional career. Now 27 years old, Ross has never played a regular season snap for the Vikings, with his last action of any kind coming late in the 2024 campaign.

Vikings Defense Played Worst Game of Season Against San Francisco in Week 11

Ross was not part of the debacle the Vikings produced in Mexico City against San Francisco on the most recent edition of “Sunday Night Football,” but that was the other primary topic on Tuesday as Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores met with reporters for the first time since the loss.

Flores was among the darlings of the first half of the season, lauding praise and respect from every corner of the league for his unique and relentless style of defense that entered Week 11 leading the NFL in points allowed, total sacks and pressure rate, while also ranking second in total yards surrendered.

But the 49ers and offensive guru/head coach Kyle Shanahan flipped the script on the Vikings, finishing the day with a 35-10 victory.

Brian Flores Spoke to Problems Vikings Must Fix After Loss to 49ers

Flores said he believes the success San Francisco had against Minnesota is replicable, which isn’t the best news for the Vikings moving forward.

However, the DC added that much of what the 49ers did against Minnesota last Sunday involved strategies and tactics other teams have employed before them — only San Francisco executed far more effectively.

“It’s certainly replicable. I think that’s something that, you know, our opponents have tried in previous games. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some of those things. We just didn’t play them as well,” Flores said. “Against a team like the 49ers, you gotta be even more precise. … And there’s a fine line between making some of those plays and not making them.”