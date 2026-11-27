The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with two significant injury concerns, one one each side of the football, to left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers — and the news coming out of Friday’s practice wasn’t great on either count.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on November 27 that neither player was on the practice field two days prior to the team’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Did not see Darrisaw or Rodgers at the open portion of Vikings practice. Would be a full week of DNP for both. https://t.co/yApzc6XNpJ — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 27, 2026

“Did not see Darrisaw or Rodgers at the open portion of Vikings practice,” Seifert posted to X. “Would be a full week of DNP for both.”

Christian Darrisaw Left Game Against 49ers With Shoulder Injury

Darrisaw started against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City last Sunday before suffering a shoulder injury mid-game.

He exited the contest for a time, later returned, and then left again due to the same shoulder concern. As Seifert noted, Darrisaw has not practiced all week long, which does not bode well for his chances to play against Atlanta.

Darrisaw has struggled with knee problems over the past two seasons after tearing his ACL and MCL during a mid-season game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 that cost him the remainder of the campaign.

Up until that point in his career, Darrisaw was among the most effective left tackles in the NFL, though he has struggled when he has played ever since. The knee issue cost Darrisaw seven games last year due to rehabilitation early in the campaign and lingering problems after he returned to action.

Darrisaw also missed a game earlier this year with a concussion, an injury he has sustained multiple times over the course of his professional career.

Isaiah Rodgers Could Miss Second Consecutive Game After Sitting Against 49ers With Quad Injury

Rodgers, meanwhile, did not play at all against the 49ers due to a quad injury. He showed up on the injury report during the middle of the week of practice leading into the game against San Francisco.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Rodgers was feeling reasonably good late last week, offering some optimism that the starting cornerback might play against San Francisco. But Rodgers never got into that game and has now missed practice every day this week.

The 49ers put up 35 points on the Vikings defense (28 points on offense, seven points on defense) in by far the group’s worst outing of the year to this point. Of course, that was not all due to Rodgers’ absence, but it certainly did not help Minnesota’s cause.

Rodgers represents a significant potential loss for the Vikings against the Falcons this week, as does Darrisaw even despite the left tackle allowing eight sacks of his quarterbacks this season, which is currently the worst mark in the league.