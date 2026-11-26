Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could be a name to watch this offseason head coaching cycle. Whether or not he gets a job remains to be seen, but his name will be floated, and that’s already starting.

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-4, the Mike McCarthy hiring is running off the rails after benching and releasing Aaron Rodgers.

Moreover, the veteran QB also aired out the issues with the Steelers’ head coach in a flurry of accusations during his Nov. 25 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” one of them being McCarthy has been sleeping through team meetings.

If Pittsburgh does decide to move on from McCarthy after this season, especially if the team misses the playoffs, Chris Landers of FanSided floated several head coaching candidates, one of them being Flores.

“Steelers fans know Flores all too well, given that he spent a year in Pittsburgh as an assistant under Tomlin after being dismissed as the head coach of the Dolphins,” Landers wrote in a Nov. 25 article.

“Why he’s yet to get another shot at the top job despite his tremendous work in Minnesota has been one of the biggest questions of the last couple of coaching cycles; he’s clearly one of the sharpest minds in the sport, and his tenure in Miami was hardly a disaster.”

Brian Flores Would Bolster Steelers Defensive Identity

Moreover, Landers believes that Flores would bring back the brand of Steelers defensive football that has been missing this season.

The fact that several teams have sniffed around Flores before ultimately looking elsewhere is certainly a cause for at least some concern,” Landers added in his article. “It’s entirely possible that he’s better suited to life as a coordinator rather than running an entire organization.

“Still, it’s hard not to get excited about what he’d do with this defensive personnel, and he deserves a second chance eventually. From an attitude perspective, this feels like a perfect match.”



NFL insider Ian Rapoport did report on Nov. 25 that the Steelers are standing by him and not planning to make any immediate changes. Still, missing the playoffs could cause this stance to change in the offseason.

Vikings Need to Improve O-Line Play in Week 12

Meanwhile, after the loss to the Niners, the Vikings will be looking to bounce back, and that includes Flores’ defense. Nonetheless, former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth shared his concerns over the Vikings’ offensive line ahead of their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think now you start to talk about offensive line issues and his lack of protection,” Whitworth said during a Nov. 23 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “There are a couple of snaps there where, literally, the second he hits his back foot, he has no time whatsoever to even think about where to go with the football.

“I think getting sped up and really struggling up front is just not a recipe for how they’re going to have any success whatsoever. I don’t care who’s playing quarterback. So they’ve got to find a way to create some protection for Kirk. I keep saying this all year, the run game has to become more of what they do.

“That’s always a staple in these kinds of offenses. Their challenge is going to be: How do we keep Kirk upright with more protection? How do we do things where we can run the football more successfully?”