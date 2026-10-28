Minnesota Vikings Announce Aaron Jones Injury News Amid Jonathan Taylor Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings received mixed news on running back Aaron Jones ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Jones did not practice Wednesday, October 28, because of a knee injury. However, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered an encouraging update on the veteran’s recovery, suggesting he still has a realistic chance to play Sunday.

The injury also arrives amid speculation about Minnesota’s interest in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, whose future has become a major storyline ahead of the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline.

For now, Minnesota has an immediate decision to make about its own backfield.

Kevin O’Connell Gives Encouraging Aaron Jones Injury Update

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported Wednesday that Jones and offensive guard Joe Huber would both miss practice because of knee injuries.

But O’Connell’s assessment of Jones was more encouraging than his practice designation might suggest.

“He’s day to day. He’s doing well. He feels strong,” O’Connell said, according to Seifert. “He feels like he’s going to be able to progress and get to a good place on game day, but we have to have plans in place regardless.”

Kevin O'Connell on Jones: "He's day to day. He's doing well. He feels strong. He feels like he's going to be able to progress and get to a good place on game day, but we have to have plans in place regardless." https://t.co/7z0XAwdMy4 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 28, 2026

Jones aggravated his existing left knee injury during Minnesota’s 16-10 victory over Indianapolis on October 25. The veteran had been playing through an MCL sprain for much of the season before exiting Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings have reason to be optimistic, but O’Connell’s acknowledgment that the team needs alternative plans underscores the uncertainty surrounding Jones’ availability.

Fortunately for Minnesota, Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve against the Colts after recovering from a thumb injury.

Mason carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards in the victory, providing an immediate reminder of the depth Minnesota envisioned when it assembled its backfield.

If Jones cannot play against Detroit, Mason would be the logical candidate to handle the majority of the rushing workload. Rookie Demond Claiborne is another option on the active roster.

The Vikings’ next two injury reports should provide additional clarity about Jones’ chances of playing Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Continue Despite Vikings Injury Update

Jones’ uncertain status comes as the Vikings continue to be mentioned among potential suitors for Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported October 25 that Minnesota was among several teams that had considered, or were expected to consider, the possibility of acquiring Taylor.

The speculation has intensified following Indianapolis’ decision to trade offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided an important update Wednesday, confirming that Taylor has not requested a trade.

“Those are hypothetical things right now,” Steichen said, according to NBC Sports. “I know there’s stuff floating around out there, but JT’s on our football team.”

Taylor, who signed a contract extension in August, remains one of Indianapolis’ most valuable offensive players. Any potential trade would likely require a substantial commitment from an interested team.

Minnesota also has reasons to exercise patience.

Speaking Monday, O’Connell indicated that Jones’ injury had not created an immediate need to add another running back.

“With where Aaron’s at and where we feel coming out of the game, don’t necessarily see it as a depth issue at all,” O’Connell said, according to ESPN. “But obviously things could change as we go day-to-day here.”

That position remains consistent with Wednesday’s update. The Vikings are monitoring Jones’ recovery while preparing Mason to play a significant role if needed.

The trade rumors are worth watching, especially with Indianapolis already moving prominent veterans. But Minnesota’s immediate focus remains getting Jones healthy enough to face Detroit.