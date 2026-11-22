The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season, but Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie Cousins, is finding time for a little family competition before kickoff.

Julie shared a glimpse of the family’s Sunday afternoon on Instagram on November 22, hours before her husband was scheduled to lead the Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Instagram Story showed one of the couple’s children playing Skip-Bo at the dining room table, surrounded by fall-themed decorations.

“Waiting all day for Sunday night over here,” Julie wrote, tagging NBC’s Sunday Night Football account and adding the broadcast’s familiar theme song.

It was a simple family moment, but one that carried some additional meaning after the Cousins family’s whirlwind return to Minnesota less than two weeks earlier.

Julie Cousins Shares Family Moment Before Vikings Face 49ers

The November 22 Instagram Story offered another glimpse into the Cousins family’s life following Kirk’s unexpected reunion with the Vikings.

Rather than sharing a traditional game-day message or a photograph from the stadium, Julie highlighted a considerably quieter scene: a game of cards around the dining room table.

Several piles of Skip-Bo cards were spread across autumn-colored placemats, with one of the children concentrating on his next move.

Julie tagged Sunday Night Football’s official Instagram account, connecting the family activity to the nationally televised matchup awaiting her husband.

It’s the latest in a series of personal updates Julie has shared since the Las Vegas Raiders traded Kirk back to Minnesota on November 10.

As Heavy previously reported, Julie documented the family’s departure from Las Vegas, including son Turner’s final Little League baseball appearance before the move.

Following Minnesota’s 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on November 15, she also celebrated her husband’s emotional return to the franchise.

In another Instagram Story covered by Heavy, Julie described the victory as a particularly special moment for the family.

Now, just one week after Cousins led Minnesota to a win in his first game back, the family is preparing for another important Sunday.

Kirk Cousins Faces Major Test in Vikings’ Sunday Night Football Game

While Julie and the children enjoy their Sunday at home, Kirk Cousins has a much different assignment waiting in Mexico City.

The Vikings enter their November 22 showdown against the 49ers with a 7-2 record, facing an 8-1 San Francisco team in a matchup with significant implications for the NFC playoff race.

The game also carries some historical significance. According to NBC Sports, the matchup represents the first international edition of Sunday Night Football.

It will be Cousins’ second start since returning to Minnesota following the trade with Las Vegas.

His first appearance provided the kind of homecoming the Vikings could have only hoped for, with Minnesota defeating longtime rival Green Bay by 20 points at Lambeau Field.

Cousins was visibly emotional afterward, reflecting on his return to an organization where he spent six seasons before departing in free agency in 2024.

The circumstances have changed quickly for the veteran quarterback. After beginning the season in Las Vegas, Cousins now finds himself leading a Minnesota team with legitimate postseason aspirations.

Sunday’s contest against San Francisco presents a substantial challenge, particularly against one of the NFC’s strongest teams.

The Vikings and 49ers are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.

And if Julie’s Instagram Story is any indication, the Cousins household is already counting down the hours.