The Minnesota Vikings‘ defense has been insanely dominant this season, but a weakness may have arrived in the secondary following an injury to starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers ahead of the team’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers popped up on the injury report mid-week with a quad issue that left him limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

The team listed both Rodgers and safety Jay Ward as questionable for the game against San Francisco on Friday, while wide receiver Jordan Addison and backup QB Kyler Murray are both out for the contest.

“He was limited today. It felt pretty good,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said of Rodgers during a media session on Friday. “We’ll see how he feels post-practice treatment and all that.”

Unfortunately for Vikings’ fans, the team announced approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff that Rodgers will not play against San Francisco.

Losing Isiah Rodgers Puts Vikings’ Dominant Secondary in Unfamiliar Position

Alec Lewis of The Athletic speculated on Sunday afternoon via X as to how the Vikings might adjust if Rodgers can’t play against the top-rated 49ers’ offense at more than 7,000 feet of altitude in Mexico City on Sunday night, which it turns out he will not be able to do.

“Going to be very interesting to see what CB Isaiah Rodgers’s status is tonight. Has been huge for Vikings defense,” Lewis wrote. “Would be interesting to see how they’d reconfigure personnel without him — could drop [safety Josh] Metellus down to slot/play Jay Ward/roll with Chuck Demmings.”

Charles Demmings is a fifth-round rookie who has played just two snaps on defense heading into the game Sunday night. Thus, if the Vikings look his way, they are liable to see a considerable drop off in performance from what the defense has gotten from Rodgers to this point in his second season in Minnesota.

Vikings’ Other 2 Starting Cornerbacks Ranked Inside Top 10 at Position Through Week 10

Pro Football Network (PFN) ranks Rodgers ranks 15th out of 108 cornerbacks who have seen enough snaps to qualify for a rating based on PFN’s player impact scores.

And as good as that is, fellow CBs James Pierre and Byron Murphy have been even better, ranking at Nos. 8 and 10 through 10 weeks, respectively.

The Vikings’ pass defense is the best of any in the league this season, surrendering 161.4 yards to opposing offenses on average. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s pass offense is sixth in the league with is 255.8 yards per contest.