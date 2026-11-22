The Minnesota Vikings are ready to go to battle in Week 11, as they have a huge clash against the San Francisco 49ers on their schedule. As two of the top teams in the NFC, this game is one of the most anticipated matchups in what appears to be an otherwise uneventful slate of action on Sunday, and it’s not a stretch to suggest that this contest could wind up having some big playoff implications.

Heading into this game, the Vikings are feeling good about things after they immediately picked up a huge win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 with Kirk Cousins taking back over under center. While the team picked up Cousins ahead of the trade deadline, Minnesota also showed interest in Daniel Jones, who just so happened to get released by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Now that he’s up for grabs, a big update on the Vikings’ interest in him has emerged.

Are the Vikings Interested in Reuniting With Daniel Jones?

Once it became clear that the Vikings were in the market for a quarterback, Cousins, who previously spent six years with the team, quickly emerged as their primary target. However, the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t appear to be in a rush to trade him, so Minnesota was forced to come up with a list of players it would be open to acquiring.

Jones, who previously spent time with the Vikings as a backup in 2024, was part of that list. After enjoying a stellar start to the 2025 season with the Colts before he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, Jones has returned to action this year and struggled mightily. In 11 games, Jones completed a career-low 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions.

Minnesota is largely credited with helping revive Jones’ career, so who’s to say it couldn’t do it again? That seemed to be the thought ahead of the trade deadline before the team locked in on Cousins, and while Jones could essentially be had for next to nothing now, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN recently reported that they aren’t expected to try and bring him to town in the wake of the Colts’ decision to release him.

“The Minnesota Vikings checked in with the Colts about trading for Jones before the trade deadline,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “The Vikings never made an offer when the Colts were not clear with what they were looking for, sources said, but Minnesota was interested enough to call … The Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins, but rostered Jones in the past and checked in on potentially trading for him less than three weeks ago, though now seem set at the position.”

Would it Make Sense for the Vikings to Explore a Reunion With Daniel Jones?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

At this stage of the game, as long as Cousins is healthy, he appears set to be the Vikings’ starter for the rest of the season. However, we have already seen that both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz have struggled mightily when called upon this season, so would it make sense to explore a potential upgrade at the backup position behind Cousins? Jones has familiarity with the team’s offense and a track record of success beyond just the 2026 campaign.

There’s a case to explore reuniting with Jones, but the timing just doesn’t make sense anymore. Cousins is the guy, and Murray and Wentz are probably safer options right now than Jones, who has been a complete mess so far this year. The team will likely make a final call on Jones later this week, but it’d be a pretty big surprise if he found his way back to Minnesota.