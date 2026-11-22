The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to position themselves for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win against the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City this weekend, but claiming victory in the pivotal contest just got a little bit harder after some news coming out of the Bay Area.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday morning, November 22 that star 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans will return to action against Minnesota after missing the last several games due to various injury concerns.

“#49ers WR Mike Evans will play tonight vs the #Vikings and not be on a snap count, per @JayGlazer,” VikingzFanPage posted to X. “San Francisco will ‘be smart’ with him.”

Mike Evans Has Been Elite for 49ers’ Offense When Healthy

Minnesota has the top-ranked scoring defense and second-ranked unit based on yards surrendered per game through Week 10. The Vikings also lead the league in pressure rate and total sacks, putting up more than four sacks per contest (37 across nine games played).

That is all another way of saying that the 49ers’ top-ranked offense bringing back arguably its best pass-catcher isn’t going to leave Brian Flores’s group shook. But Evans has been elite when he’s been healthy enough to play, even though physical issues have plagued the veteran WR for much of the 2026 campaign.

Evans has tallied 27 receptions for 420 yards and three scores across six games played this season. He has missed the past three contests with Achilles tendonitis. Evans has also battled hip and rib injuries this year, among other ailments.

Over the course of his previous 12 seasons in the NFL, Evans has tallied 11 seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving and earned Pro Bowl honors six times.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Faces Tough Challenge Against Good 49ers’ Defense

On the other side of the football, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will face a legitimate challenge of his own in his second game back with the franchise.

Cousins played well, though not great, against the Green Bay Packers last weekend in his return to Minnesota, throwing for 207 yards, two TDs and one INT. However, Cousins was particularly effective on third down, helping the formerly hapless Vikings’ offense convert on third-and-long multiple times in high-leverage moments.

That elevation of the unit’s floor through competence is what Cousins brings most to a Minnesota offense that desperately needed it so as to play truly complementary football opposite an elite defense and excellent special teams groupings.

The 49ers, as good as they are offensively, also boast the sixth-ranked overall defense, allowing just 308.2 yards per game. Cousins will have more help against the Niners than he did in Green Bay, as wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight TJ Hockenson will play after sitting out the last game with injuries.