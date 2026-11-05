Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen Gets Blunt on Justin Jefferson Situation

During the Minnesota Vikings‘ Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, it was one of the few times that Justin Jefferson showed being visibly frustrated with the QB play. Jefferson was targeted nine times by Kyler Murray, leading to five receptions, 33 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Even though the team is 6-1, there’s a lot of conversation regarding Jefferson, who is going through a second straight season of inconsistent production due to the QB’s play.

Amid Jefferson showing emotion during the Lions game, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen shared his thoughts on the situation.

“People make that a bigger deal,” Thielen said in a Nov. 4 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Of course he’s frustrated. You’re a competitor. You want the ball in your hands. You want to help the team have success, and when the team doesn’t have success, you’re like, well, I’m frustrated that you’re not giving me an opportunity to help the team have success.

“I’m sure there were a ton of reasons for the frustration, not just that he’s not getting the football. He’s not that type of guy. It’s more so that he wants to help the team win, and he wants to be a part of it. When he’s open, he wants the quarterback to throw it to him and give him a chance. I’m sure there are a lot of reasons for the frustration, but everyone’s feeling it.”

Adam Thielen Explains Justin Jefferson’s Frustration Jefferson has played 172 pass snaps so far for the Vikings this season, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 84.6 . Moreover, he has hauled in 28 receptions on 39 targets for 335 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 97 yards after the catch.

Thielen went into more detail about why Jefferson is showing frustration, as the Vikings offense isn’t trending upward and the 2026 season is about to hit the midway point.

“I think it’s one of those things where you give them a little grace early on in the season because it’s like, all right, new quarterback, we’re working through some things,” Thielen added.

“But you just haven’t seen the progression. You haven’t seen where it’s like, all right, we’re getting there, we’re gaining ground every week. It’s kind of been the same old, same old every week.”

Could Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Demand Trade?

Meanwhile, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe recently stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings star wideout decided to demand a trade.

“You’re going to wake up one morning and hear a source say Justin Jefferson is asking for a trade,” Sharpe said on the Nov. 1 edition of “Nightcap.” “This would be the second year they’ve wasted this man. Think about what he could do.

“This man was on a historic pace, and it’s come to a screeching halt. Remember, a receiver getting 1,000 yards in 17 games isn’t anything special. That’s only about 58 yards per game. Nobody is paying a player real money for 58 yards a game. He’s doing all the right things. He’s a total team player, but he knows.”