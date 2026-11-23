The Minnesota Vikings laid an egg in their 35-10 primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Minnesota had a promising touchdown drive in the first quarter, but it was downhill after that.

San Francisco’s offense was humming along, and the Vikings’ defense had no answer, with the game being won in the second quarter. The 49ers hung 21 points in the second quarter, and it was a challenge that Minnesota couldn’t overcome.

Moreover, after scoring 30 points in Week 10, the Vikings only scored 10 points against the Niners and failed to score in the second half. During a Nov. 23 appearance on KFAN, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen shared a message for the team as they turn the page to Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“These are one of those games that you just flush it,” Thielen said. “You don’t even really talk about it. I’m sure they’ll watch the tape, but it’s honestly one of those games you just don’t even watch the tape. You just pretend it never happened. You move on.”

Minnesota Needs to Bounce Back in Week 12 Against Atlanta

Moreover, Thielen hints that the Vikings will need to take out any frustration that they might have over the loss to the Niners on the Falcons, who are 3-7 and heading toward a disappointing season.

“You put extreme focus into the next week,” Thielen added. “You almost treat next week like it’s the Super Bowl as far as your preparation because you know how important it is to come off a game like that and put a good performance in front of a home crowd.

“Again, it’s just one of those flush-it games. You flush it, you go get your recovery, you just chalk it up as an L and move on. Sometimes that’s hard to hear as a fan, but it’s just the truth. It is what it is. Game’s over. There’s probably not a lot of learning moments from that game just because of the way it went.”

Vikings Can’t Take Falcons Lightly in Week 12

Nonetheless, while Thielen wants to see Minnesota treat the game against Atlanta as a Super Bowl, he doesn’t want the team to underestimate the opponent given their record.

“Atlanta’s not a team that you can just go out there and roll the ball out and get a victory,” Thielen added. “They haven’t won a bunch of games, but they’ve been in a lot of them, and it’s still the NFL.

“So, you got to show up at home, and you got to start fast. You got to get that crowd into it early, get rid of the boo birds that have been there the last few home games, and put on a good performance.”

The Vikings need a bounce-back win to get themselves back in the race for the NFC North division. Nonetheless, the good thing for Minnesota is that five of their remaining seven games are at home, including matchups against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. If they can run the table, the team could at the very least secure a playoff spot via a Wild Card spot.