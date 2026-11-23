The Minnesota Vikings are once again turning to Tristan Leigh.

The #Vikings are signing offensive lineman Tristan Leigh to their practice squad, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on November 23, noting that the rookie “Spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this season. Now returning. In college, the former five-star recruit was Clemson’s starting left tackle from 2023-25.”

To make this move, the Vikings will need to cut another player, since their practice squad is already at the 16-player limit. Fellow offensive lineman Henry Byrd, Jack Nelson, and Josh Priebe are also on the practice squad.

The Vikings could promote someone to their 53-man roster to make room for Leigh on the practice squad.

However, that too would require a corresponding move to comply with league rules.

Vikings Reuniting With Tristan Leigh

The Vikings notably saw starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffer a shoulder injury during their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. Darrisaw was unable to finish the contest.

Ryan Van Denmark replaced Darrisaw against the Niners. Now, the Vikings are once again reuniting with Leigh, whom NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described as a talented but inconsistent player who could struggle with power, specifically when blocking in the run game.

“Tristan Leigh isn’t a finished product yet, but he boasts one of the highest ceilings in the 2026 NFL Draft, for a likely non-Round 1 price. A distinguished three-year starter for a competitive Clemson team, Leigh boasts superlative explosiveness, raw power output, and physicality … with domineering length and width. His energized motion and twitch sets him apart from most trench defenders, and he flashes jarring violence and stifling core strength as a pass protector,” Pro Football Sports Network wrote before the 2026 draft.

“Even with his previous experience, Leigh still needs to improve his anchor footwork, hand precision and timing, and upper-lower synergy in pass protection, but he’s a certified power generator and people-mover in the run game with astronomical two-phase upside. His development upside is extremely high at OT, but with an explosive power element that translates in close quarters, a transition to guard is also on the table.”

The Vikings have gone through this process with Leigh several times already this season.