Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11, and the NFL could take an additional interest in the contest, particularly when it comes to star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

The outcome of the game is inconsequential in that regard.

Bosa, an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler who had 2 quarterback hits in the 35-10 victory, also committed an infraction that falls under the NFL’s list of fineable offenses.

It happened early, too. During the first quarter, on a second-and-7 play from the 49ers 22-yard line, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted a pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson that fell incomplete.

However, the Vikings got 15 yards and a first down thanks to Bosa roughing the passer.

The call sparked a discussion about the intent of the rule, as Bosa made a clear effort to brace his fall on top of Cousins, but still landed on him with his body weight.

Now, Bosa faces a possible fine up to $17,911 for his first offense this season. That is the standard amount, per the NFL. If the decision sticks and indeed draws a fine from the league, a second infraction could cost Bosa as much as $23,882.

49ers’ Nick Bosa Could Hear From NFL Over Polarizing Rule After Beating Vikings

If the NFL indeed fines Bosa over his infraction against Cousins and the Vikings–the only penalty for a fineable offense that officials called in this contest–he would be the latest to fall victim to a rule that has been polarizing since its inception in 2018.

After being met with some pushback amid a spike in calls against player, the NFL clarified, providing video proof of what is and is not acceptable.

Roughing the passer calls spiked following the revision.

They reached over 0.5 per game in the immediate aftermath, and even hit 0.54 in 2021, when the NFL expanded to an 18-week regular-season. This season, the NFL has averaged over 0.44 roughing calls per game, the highest since the 2021 campaign.

The NFL has fined players for “a hit on a quarterback” (roughing the passer) 21 times through Week 10. Four of them have been for “body weight” violations.

The NFL has also showed that it levies fines at its own discretion with those rulings.

Odafeh Oweh of the Washington Commanders and Trey Hendrickson of the Baltimore Ravens were both fined the full $17,911. Danny Stutsman of the New Orleans Saints received a $7,011 fine for the same (at least, by definition) infraction.

The NFL fined Bosa’s teammate and fellow edge defender Keion White $13,770 for a roughing/body weight penalty after Week 2.

Positive Vikings Not Enough

The Vikings avoided having any players flagged for fineable offenses during the game. The NFL could always choose to levy fines over infractions that went overlooked in real time. However, the Vikings face a more pressing reality.

They entered this contest amid renewed optimism that their offense could complement their stellar defense, now that Kirk Cousins was back under center.

Minnesota also entered the game with the fewest penalties called against them.

The 49ers jumped on the Vikings’ vaunted defense early. That put Cousins and the offense in comeback-mode (pass-heavy) early, and the Niners took further advantage. Cousins also threw a pick-6, further exacerbating the situation.

The Vikings played a clean game. Officials flagged them three times for 23 yards total, compared to six flags for 49 yards against the 49ers.

They simply did not do enough in any phase to win the game.