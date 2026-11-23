The Minnesota Vikings were able to harbor legitimate Super Bowl aspirations heading into Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, but that is perhaps over as the team returns to the United States following a 25-point loss to the NFC leaders.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North declared emphatically on Sunday, November 22 that the Vikings (7-3) are no longer in a position to lay claim to the moniker of Super Bowl contenders based on how they played against the 49ers (9-1).

“Well that was, for the Vikings, a complete debacle,” Zulgad said. “A heavyweight bout. It lasted, well, if it was gonna be a 12-round fight, it lasted about three. And it’s not a TKO, it’s a KO. Vikings got embarrassed.

“Everything the 49ers wanted to do, they did. The Vikings could do nothing,” Zulgad continued. “Any hope that the Vikings were a Super Bowl contender, I think, now out the window completely. Are they a playoff team? Probably. Are they a team that’s gonna make a deep run in the playoffs? Well, when they’re playing the best of the best like tonight, the answer is 100 percent no, unfortunately. The Vikings looked terrible.”

Kevin O’Connell Believes Vikings Will Bounce Back, Continue to Contend in NFC

Head coach Kevin O’Connell did not share Zulgad’s pessimism, and neither did the players in Minnesota’s locker room.

O’Connell spoke to the team’s attitude and mindset following the game and moving forward through the remainder of the season.

“Before I even made it up the ramp … I could hear the guys already saying, ‘Back to work.’ These guys are a confident football team. Our team is not ever gonna be deterred by a result like this,” O’Connell said.

“Absolutely it was a huge opportunity for us, playing a really good team in what ended up feeling exactly like a road game. And, you know, we got beat. We got beat,” O’Connell continued. “But there’s not a guy in that locker room that I believe will lose any ounce of confidence about where we could potentially go. Five out of seven at home.”

Vikings Will Stay Within 1 Game of NFC North Division Lead With Win Over Falcons Next Week

Minnesota is 7-3 and now one game behind the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, both 8-2. The Bears head to Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day for a contest that will now decide the outright leader of the NFC North through Week 12.

However, that doesn’t mean the Vikings can’t fight their way back to the top of the division. Minnesota will host the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday in a game they are currently favored to win by seven points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Vikings can hold court in Minneapolis next weekend, Minnesota will be in a tie for second place with whichever team loses the Bears-Lions matchup and just one game behind the group that wins.

The Vikings then play the Carolina Panthers at home before a road trip to New England to face the Patriots absent quarterback Drake Maye. Afterwards, Minnesota will return home for back-to-back games against the Lions and Washington Commanders before a road contest with the New York Jets in Week 17 and a rematch against the Bears in the final game of the season.

Minnesota won 9-3 in Chicago back in Week 2.