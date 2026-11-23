The Minnesota Vikings honeymoon for quarterback Kirk Cousins was short lived. That was due to the whopping the team took from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Mexico City.

San Francisco routed Minnesota 35-10. The Vikings offense didn’t score in the second half while the team’s defense received its first true humbling experience of the 2026 campaign.

The loss yielded a D-minus grade from CBS Sports’s John Breech. But the defeat went deep then just one game. Breech suggested the Vikings could very much be in trouble in the NFC playoff picture.

“Adding Kirk Cousins was supposed to improve things, but he got rattled early and never looked comfortable,” Breech wrote. “After starting the season 6-0, the Vikings are now in a tailspin: At 7-3, there’s now a very real chance that this team ends up missing the postseason.”

The Vikings have lost three of their past four contests. With Sunday’s defeat, they dropped to third place in the NFC North.

They also sit in the second wild card spot as the NFC’s sixth seed in the playoff picture entering Week 12.

Could Vikings Miss Postseason?

Sunday’s loss should certainly call into question whether the Vikings are true contenders. The 49ers have owned the best record in the NFC this season, and the Vikings were not very close to competing with San Francisco at a neutral site (though there were more 49ers fans in Mexico City than Vikings supporters).

But it might still be far fetched to suggest the Vikings will miss the playoffs. They sit pretty comfortably in a postseason spot with the tiebreaker in hand over the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings will also conclude the 2026 regular season with five of seven home games.

But the margin for error has definitely shrunk recently for Minnesota despite landing quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade. In addition to the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams sit a game behind the Vikings in the wild card standings.

The Vikings will remain in their division race, especially since they have a win against the Chicago Bears already. But they are a game behind both the Bears and Detroit Lions. Those two teams will face each other with first place in the NFC North on the line Thanksgiving Day.

Breech clearly didn’t like what he saw from the Vikings new starting quarterback Sunday night. That’s understandable. While Cousins completed 26 of 38 passes, he averaged only 6.2 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and a pick-six.

The 6.2 yards per throw was Cousins’s lowest average since Week 1 this season.

But fortunately for the Vikings, they won’t play the 49ers again in the regular season. Minnesota still has matchups against the Lions and Bears remaining, but both will be at US Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will also face the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and New York Jets to conclude the campaign. None of those opponents are above .500 entering Week 12.

Cousins should also only get more comfortable in the team’s offense the longer he is back in it.

Next Sunday, the Vikings will host the Falcons at 12 pm CT.