The Minnesota Vikings can’t blame injury issues for the beatdown the San Francisco 49ers doled out to them in Mexico City on “Sunday Night Football,” but there was one health issue of note that occurred over the course of the evening.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw exited the game with a shoulder injury in the first half. He was able to return to the action for a brief period, but ultimately left the game again later on — that time for good.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell talked about Darrisaw’s circumstances during the postgame press conference.

“I wanna update you on Christian Darrisaw. You know, had a right shoulder, was able to be evaluated and come back,” O’Connell said. “But then eventually, you know, did not return from that right shoulder.”

Kevin O’Connell Did Not Elaborate on Nature of Christian Darrisaw’s Shoulder Injury

O’Connell did not specifically disclose the seriousness of Darrisaw’s shoulder injury.

On the one hand, it’s a positive sign that team doctors let Darrisaw come back into the contest. On the other, he ultimately had to leave the game for good. That could be simply a pain management issue, or it could mean something more serious is going on.

Darrisaw was dealing with a shoulder issue earlier in the season, though O’Connell clarified that the left tackle’s previous concern involved his left shoulder, while the new injury on Sunday night occurred in his right shoulder.

Christian Darrisaw Playing Arguably Worst Season of NFL Career

The 2026 campaign has been among the worst of Darrisaw’s career, which might be owed to the stacking of injury concerns over the past several years.

He suffered his first major injury in 2024, tearing his ACL and MCL mid-season and losing 10 games that season. Darrisaw also missed seven contests in 2025, mostly due to lingering issues related to that knee injury.

Darrisaw has missed one contest this season due to a concussion, of which he has sustained multiple over the course of his six-year NFL tenure.

He is now dealing with the shoulder problem, and it is unclear if that will cost him any time moving forward. Minnesota next takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 29 in the first of four home games across a five-week span.

Heading into Week 11, Darrisaw ranked 54th out of 61 offensive tackles who had seen enough snaps to qualify for a raking, per Pro Football Network’s player impact scores.

He had surrendered 12 pressures and eight sacks while accounting for three penalties across nine games played before the Vikings took on San Francisco Sunday night, per Pro Football Focus.

Darrisaw is playing in the first season of a four-year contract extension worth a total of $104 million.