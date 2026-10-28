Vikings Add Two Tight Ends in Latest Roster Shake-Up

The Minnesota Vikings made a pair of signings to their practice squad on Wednesday. They signed tight ends Devin Culp and Bryson Nesbit to their practice squad, according to multiple media outlets.

This is the first group of practice squad signings for the Vikings this week, as they look to add roster reinforcements over the course of the next couple days. The Vikings have been busy trying to improve the roster, as they continue to sit atop the NFC North. Now, they are adding tight end depth. This could be important as the tight end position is one that has produced for them quite a bit this season.

Vikings Add Pair Of Seasoned Names

Culp was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. He played college football at Washington, where he was able to be a key part of the Huskies’ offense. The Washington product has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

In the meantime, Nesbitt is returning to a destination that is familiar. He originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in April 2025. He spent the majority of his time on the practice squad and has since bounced around to various practice squads and reserve rosters.

The Vikings have managed to get reasonable production from the tight end position. In total, the unit has recorded 138 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran T. J. Hockenson leads the way. He has 27 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The playmaker has been the main source of production, as he has 32 overall targets.

Gavin Bartholomew is next with seven receptions for 54 yards. Josh Oliver and Ben Yurosek round out the rest of the unit. By and large, the Vikings have utilized the position more as the season has gone on.

Vikings Have Suffered Injuries At Tight End Position

With that being said, they have also suffered injuries at the position. Josh Oliver is a perfect example. He is on injured reserve with a torn biceps. He suffered the injury during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. The playmaker underwent surgery shortly after and was officially on IR September 29. This injury should sideline Oliver for the remainder of the season.

Adding depth to the position is certainly not a bad move. Injuries are already beginning to stack up at the tight end spot, and at the very least, this will give the Vikings other options to go to at the position.

Depth is extremely important at this time of year, especially for the Vikings. They are currently undefeated and at the top of the NFC North. A playoff run does not seem out of the question at this point, and they would be wise to continue stacking and building positions as necessary. It will be interesting to see how this position takes shape over the course of the next couple of weeks. The Vikings still have several difficult games on the schedule, and they need to be ready for everything. They are now in a position where every single team is going to give them their best effort, as their opponents look to be the ones to knock off the top team.