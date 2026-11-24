Two weeks after the Minnesota Vikings immortalized Adrian Peterson in their Ring of Honor, the legendary running back moved one step closer to securing football’s highest individual honor.

The former Minnesota Vikings superstar is among 52 former NFL players who have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027, the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, November 24.

Peterson is in his first year of eligibility for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, joining a particularly talented group of first-time candidates that includes former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman.

Two other Vikings Ring of Honor members, defensive linemen Kevin Williams and Jim Marshall, also advanced in the selection process.

For Peterson, the question isn’t so much whether his accomplishments on the field warrant a gold jacket. It’s whether he’ll receive one on his first attempt.

Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson Makes Strong Case for First-Ballot Hall of Fame

Peterson is one of seven running backs still under consideration for the Class of 2027, joining Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, Shaun Alexander, LeSean McCoy, Fred Taylor and Ricky Watters.

Gore is the only running back in that group with more career rushing yards than Peterson.

According to NFL.com, Peterson finished his 15-year career with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 rushing touchdowns, both ranking fifth in league history.

But Peterson’s Hall of Fame case is perhaps best illustrated by what he accomplished in a single season.

Less than nine months after suffering a devastating knee injury in December 2011, Peterson returned to the field for Minnesota’s 2012 season opener. He went on to rush for 2,097 yards, finishing eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Peterson averaged an astonishing 6.0 yards per carry that season, helping propel the Vikings to the playoffs and earning NFL MVP honors.

It was one of three seasons in which Peterson led the NFL in rushing.

The former Oklahoma standout was also a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, seven-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007.

Adrian Peterson Recently Received Prestigious Honor From Minnesota Vikings

The Hall of Fame announcement comes during an already significant year for Peterson’s football legacy.

The Vikings announced in May that Peterson would become the 29th member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor, a distinction he officially received earlier this month.

Peterson expressed his gratitude on social media following the initial announcement.

Nearly a decade after his final season in Minnesota, Peterson’s franchise records remain untouched.

He rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns during his 10 seasons with the Vikings. No other running back in franchise history has scored more than 52 rushing touchdowns, according to the team’s official website.

Peterson also established the NFL’s single-game rushing record with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers in 2007. He was playing in just his eighth NFL game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee will reduce its current pool of 52 players to 25 in approximately two weeks before further narrowing the field ahead of Super Bowl LXI.

The Class of 2027 will be unveiled at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February, with the enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August in Canton.

Twenty years after the Vikings selected Peterson with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, their greatest running back could be getting fitted for a gold jacket.