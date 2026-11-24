Despite being linked almost continuously to the Washington Commanders, former San Francisco 49ers wideout could instead choose to land with another wide receiver-needy franchise in the Minnesota Vikings.

A franchise, who in spite of them getting badly beaten on Sunday night by the 49ers (and the Commanders subsequently beating the previously-high flying Cincinnati Bengals on Monday evening), many regard as being more realistic title contenders than Washington.

The Vikings Are an Obvious Destination for Brandon Aiyuk

Now that Aiyuk has cleared waivers and is free to sign with any franchise, Minnesota should be a prime contender for his services.

Although Jordan Addison managed to avoid IR with his thumb injury, he may continue to miss time.

Beyond him and Justin Jefferson; Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price have made a pretty small combined contribution to the receiving effort on the season.

Brandon Aiyuk Has Connections to the Vikings’ Offense

The 29-year old agent, Drew Rosenhaus said earlier this month that Aiyuk will likely sign with a team that had connections to him and had worked with the former first round pick before.

Jennings and running back Jordan Mason would both have had close contact with the wideout during their shared times in San Francisco, and having the pair there to vouch (presumably) for Aiyuk would open up the possibility for a move to Minneapolis.

The Vikings’ defense is arguably the best in the sport; but as was made very apparent on Nov. 22, the offense still needs work, even with the re-addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Aiyuk would come as a low-cost (and thus low-risk) talent with enormous upside to transform Minnesota’s passing game.