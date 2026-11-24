The Minnesota Vikings walked into Mexico City with hopes and dreams, and walked out with a humbling.

In a showdown between two of the NFC’s elite, the 49ers simply outclassed the Vikings. Brock Purdy was basically perfect, Brian Flores looked human, and the offense had another no-show. Sure, to the eye, the offense looked better than it has in a lot of games this year. Regardless, they only put 10 points on the scoreboard.

While Kirk Cousins’ bad decision to throw to Tai Felton, with safety Ji’Ayir Brown baiting, intercepting, and house-calling it for a pick-six, put Minnesota down 18 points before the first half even ended, Justin Jefferson’s inexcusable fumble truly made the game feel as if it were over.

Jefferson himself said it was one of the main plays he would want a redo on in his career. As it turns out, head coach Kevin O’Connell had something to say about it too.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Gets Real With Justin Jefferson

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Monday morning after the embarrassing loss. He spoke about the absence of a 100-yard game from Justin Jefferson this year, tying the costly fumble into his point.

“I think if you asked him, those yards might have been there on that play that he fumbled —if he maybe just continues running on the angle he was on. But I think it is important that Justin impacts the game; he clearly impacts the way we’re defended. We’re never going to allow that to, you know, totally take him out of our plans. We’re still going to try to operate in ways to allow him as our best player to get touches and impact the game.”

On what was technically a 25-yard gain, Jefferson could’ve kept running outside with the ball to gain more yardage. Instead, he tried to split the difference between two defenders while holding the ball like a bag of potatoes. The ball was stripped, and the Vikings’ 18-point deficit felt like it grew on that play alone.

Minnesota Must Do Some Soul Searching This Week

The Vikings went into Sunday night with some true Super Bowl buzz. Now, there’s legitimate concern that it’s just another fraudulent season for the storied franchise.

While it’s impossible to predict the future, fans have seen this story before. Big emotional win, and the following week, the team is on the wrong side of an absolute beatdown. Kevin O’Connell and his offense certainly had some bright spots on Sunday night, and they will need to expand upon those.

Brian Flores and his defensive machine had a belt fly off, as San Francisco made it look very beatable in the first half. This was the first time all year that a team had truly bested Flores before his defense was absolutely gassed.

If any good is to come from the loss, it’s a humbling and could teach Minnesota a ton of lessons.

The NFL is a week-to-week league. Next up is the Atlanta Falcons in what feels like a must-win for the purple team.