The Minnesota Vikings are not going away from Kirk Cousins after one bad game against perhaps the NFL’s best team, but things need to go better over the last seven weeks of the season if Cousins and his staunch supporters within the fanbase want the reunion to continue beyond 2026 and any potential playoff action to follow.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN on Monday, November 23 named Cousins among a handful of players with the most riding on the last one-third of the regular season, applying the concept to Cousins’ longer-term future with the team, as he is obviously the starter for the remainder of this campaign, for better or worse — excluding an exception for injury.

Cousins is the third-richest player in league history in terms of total salary earned, currently at $333 million. That will jump to $343 million, at least, given a $10 million guarantee in 2027 that the Vikings assumed when trading a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the QB earlier this month.

So money isn’t really the issue for Cousins. Instead, it’s about what has proven an obvious appetite to not just continue playing, but to compete at a high level and as a starter for a chance to find the postseason success that has mostly eluded the otherwise accomplished 38-year-old signal-caller.

Kirk Cousins Presumably Wants to Start in NFL Next Year, Likely for Vikings

The crux of Barnwell’s argument is essentially that Cousins has the inside track to return as the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2027, even if he does so as a bridge player to a first-round rookie or some reclamation project the franchise might take on during the spring.

However, Cousins is certainly capable of losing his advantageous position, and any more embarrassments like the one in primetime on “Sunday Night Football” against the San Francisco 49ers might be enough to rip the QB’s future in Minnesota from his grasp.

“If Cousins thrives in his second stint with the Vikings, O’Connell & Co. will likely bring him back as their starter in 2027, especially given the regrets the organization has about letting everyone from Cousins to Sam Darnold to Daniel Jones (and now potentially JJ McCarthy) walk out the door in years past,” Barnwell wrote.

‘There’s still plenty of time for Cousins to get things right, and there won’t be many teams capable of getting a multi-touchdown lead on Brian Flores’ defense over the rest of the season,” Barnwell continued. “After mostly unbridled enthusiasm from all sides about Cousins returning to the Vikings, though, the blowout loss was the coming-back-to-Earth moment for everyone involved.”

Cousins has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 442 yards, two TDs and two INTs across two starts (1-1) with the Vikings since returning to the team in November.

Vikings Can Move on From All 4 QBs Next Offseason With Relative Ease

The Vikings will have the option to reset entirely at the position group next offseason if they choose.

Cousins will get his $10 million one way or the other, but the team has no financial obligations to him beyond that. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray signed on a one-year league minimum deal for $1.3 million with the Arizona Cardinals paying the $35 million-plus balance on his paycheck in 2026.

The Vikings inked Carson Wentz to a one-year deal worth $3 million that expires in March, and second-year quarterback Max Brosmer was an undrafted free agent in 2025 and is playing on a two-year contract worth less than $2 million total that carries a salary cap hit of just $1.12 million in 2027.