Head coach Kevin O’Connell has had a fair amount of success across his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but he and his team have been at their worst when the lights have been brightest.

O’Connell was the recipient of extensive backlash over the course of the last 24 hours or so — and not just because the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Vikings by 25 points on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City in front of an international audience, but because almost every time Minnesota has played in a game like the one they just lost in Week 11, the opponent has thoroughly embarrassed the Vikings.

Phil Mackey of SKOR North laid out the hard numbers on O’Connell’s record as a head coach against quality teams in primetime games, and they are perhaps worse than even the staunchest skeptic might imagine.

“Kevin O’Connell is one of the worst primetime game coaches in recent NFL history,” Mackey said. “By my count, the Vikings have played 10 primetime games, so nighttime or playoff games … against teams with winning records heading into those games. The Vikings are 2-8 in those 10 games in Kevin O’Connell’s career — five consecutive losses. In those five consecutive losses, the Vikings’ offense is averaging 8.5 points per game.”

“In the 10 overall games we’re talking about here, going back to 2022 … they’ve been outscored by 127 points in those contests,” Mackey continued. “The average final score of a Kevin O’Connell-led Vikings team in primetime against a winning opponent, the average final score is opponent 29-Vikings 16.”

Vikings Have 2 Chances to Prove They Can Win Big Games Down Stretch

Judd Zulgad, Mackey’s podcast partner, took the entire team to task on Sunday night after the defeat to San Francisco, ripping the notion of Super Bowl contention off the table.

“Everything the 49ers wanted to do, they did. The Vikings could do nothing,” Zulgad said. “Any hope that the Vikings were a Super Bowl contender, I think, now out the window completely. Are they a playoff team? Probably. Are they a team that’s gonna make a deep run in the playoffs? Well, when they’re playing the best of the best like tonight, the answer is 100 percent no, unfortunately. The Vikings looked terrible.”

Minnesota has five of its final seven games at home, which has been a common refrain from O’Connell in both of his press conferences since the Sunday night defeat.

And while that is good news for the Vikings and bodes well for their regular-season record once everything is said and done ahead of the playoffs, Minnesota is going to need to show up specifically in two games against the NFC North Division-leading Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears if the team hopes to erase the doubt it has sewed among the NFL and its fans with a 25-point loss to the 49ers on a neutral site and a 17-point defeat at home to the Buffalo Bills with QB Carson Wentz under center.

Both contests will come at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Lions visiting in Week 15 and the Bears coming to town in Week 18 in a matchup that could decide the division, playoff seeding and perhaps even more.