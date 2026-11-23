The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium. While the Vikings are the clear favorite in this game, the loss in Week 11 to the San Francisco 49ers exposed major concerns about the team.

One of them is the offensive line. While veteran QB Kirk Cousins was only sacked once, he was under pressure and was hit. Moreover, cameras caught Cousins talking to Brian O’Neill and T.J. Hockenson during the game.

After the loss to the Niners, former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth shared his concerns over the Vikings’ offensive line.

“I think now you start to talk about offensive line issues and his lack of protection,” Whitworth said during a Nov. 23 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “There are a couple of snaps there where, literally, the second he hits his back foot, he has no time whatsoever to even think about where to go with the football.

“I think getting sped up and really struggling up front is just not a recipe for how they’re going to have any success whatsoever. I don’t care who’s playing quarterback. So they’ve got to find a way to create some protection for Kirk. I keep saying this all year, the run game has to become more of what they do.

“That’s always a staple in these kinds of offenses. Their challenge is going to be: How do we keep Kirk upright with more protection? How do we do things where we can run the football more successfully?”

Kirk Cousins Still Going Through Adjustment Period

Moreover, Whitworth noted that while Cousins can stabilize the QB position for Minnesota and understands the offense, there’s still an adjustment period.

“We’ve tried to create this normalcy of quarterbacks just flipping teams in the middle of the year,” Whitworth noted. “Joe Flacco last year, I think about how fast he came in and made an impact for Cincinnati. And now Kirk last week. That’s not normal, and it’s not easy. There’s a lot that goes into how you win each and every Sunday.

“I don’t care how much you’ve played, getting in and getting back to the nomenclature that this team speaks with and kind of their rhythm is a really challenging thing to do, not to mention doing it against a team that you and I just talked about.”

Kirk Cousins on Feeling Comfortable in Vikings Offense

Cousins went 26-for-38 on his pass attempts for 235 passing yards and one interception, which was a pick-six against the 49ers. Moreover, the veteran QB posted a passer rating of 73.9. After the loss, Cousins spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on how comfortable he’s feeling in the Vikings’ offense.

“Every day, every week, get a little more comfortable, get a little better,” Cousins told reporters on Nov. 22. “It’s a progression. But I felt comfortable tonight. Third downs keep us on the field. I think we were 50% tonight, which, if you’re 50% over the course of the season, you’re probably number one in the league.

“So I don’t know that the conversion or lack of conversion on third downs was the big glaring issue. I just think we didn’t finish drives. Certainly, when you don’t convert third downs, that’s how you don’t finish drives. But it felt like there were too many drives where we were moving the football and then stalled out and didn’t get any points.”