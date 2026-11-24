The Minnesota Vikings laid an egg in their Week 11 primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Moreover, 49ers QB Brock Purdy had no problem dissecting the Vikings’ defense, which was their calling card for being in the Super Bowl contender discussion.

Purdy completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 255 passing yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 146.0 as the Niners secured a 35-10 win over the Vikings, including a 21-point second quarter that just about put the game out of reach.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota offense did little to help out the defense. As a result, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t hold back his thoughts when talking about whether he sees the Vikings as a championship contender.

“Have you ever heard the saying, ‘A Chrysler 300 kind of looks like a Phantom until a Phantom pulls up?'” Sherman said in a Nov. 23 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “The Minnesota Vikings look like contenders until a contender pulls up.

“The San Francisco 49ers showed the Minnesota Vikings there is a gap, a sizable gap between what a championship team is and what you are right now. Obviously, you feel good about Kirk Cousins after that game and everything he had to overcome going back to Green Bay, but this is a whole different beast.”

Richard Sherman Believes Vikings Defense Will Bounce Back

It wasn’t all negative comments from Sherman, as he does believe that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have a bounce-back plan after not being able to make Purdy uncomfortable or put too much pressure on him in the Week 11 matchup.

“I’m sure that Brian Flores is going to go back to the drawing board, show his team this film, and have them motivated for next week,” Sherman added. “This is a tough matchup for the Minnesota Vikings, and I think this was a measuring stick and shows them they got a ways to go.”

Andrew Whitworth Has Concerns Over Minnesota’s O-Line

Meanwhile, after the loss to the Niners, former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth shared his concerns over the Vikings’ offensive line ahead of their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think now you start to talk about offensive line issues and his lack of protection,” Whitworth said during a Nov. 23 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “There are a couple of snaps there where, literally, the second he hits his back foot, he has no time whatsoever to even think about where to go with the football.

“I think getting sped up and really struggling up front is just not a recipe for how they’re going to have any success whatsoever. I don’t care who’s playing quarterback. So they’ve got to find a way to create some protection for Kirk. I keep saying this all year, the run game has to become more of what they do.

“That’s always a staple in these kinds of offenses. Their challenge is going to be: How do we keep Kirk upright with more protection? How do we do things where we can run the football more successfully?”