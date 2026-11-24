The Minnesota Vikings might’ve missed their flight to Mexico City because they didn’t really show up on Sunday night.

Or did they? This is not the first time the Minnesota Vikings have completely no-showed the week after an emotional win. Kirk Cousins’ heroic triumph last weekend was the talk of the league. Seven days later, it feels like the sky fell.

This isn’t a new trend for the Vikings. In 2024, the Vikings had a massive win over those same Packers in Week 17. The next two weeks, they completely no-showed in a game for the NFC #1 seed and a Wild Card playoff game. In 2022, they beat the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a “signature win” for Kevin O’Connell. The next week, they got beat 41-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, the past doesn’t always predict the future, and there’s a lot of season left. Either way, the Vikings are losing a little bit of faith from Bleacher Report.

Vikings Experience Slight Tumble in Power Rankings

Bleacher Report dropped the Vikings to 6th to 8th in their post-Week 12 power rankings.

“Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers unequivocally proved the Minnesota Vikings can’t rely solely on their defense to be successful. A great team with an outstanding offensive scheme can overcome Brian Flores’ mad scientist-caliber pressure packages. Once that happened, the Vikings had no answer.

San Francisco generated 343 offensive yards and scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. Also, Brock Purdy led a 13-play, 98-yard drive in the fourth quarter, too, which shouldn’t be possible with how well Minnesota’s defense had been playing.