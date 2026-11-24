The Minnesota Vikings might’ve missed their flight to Mexico City because they didn’t really show up on Sunday night.
Or did they? This is not the first time the Minnesota Vikings have completely no-showed the week after an emotional win. Kirk Cousins’ heroic triumph last weekend was the talk of the league. Seven days later, it feels like the sky fell.
This isn’t a new trend for the Vikings. In 2024, the Vikings had a massive win over those same Packers in Week 17. The next two weeks, they completely no-showed in a game for the NFC #1 seed and a Wild Card playoff game. In 2022, they beat the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a “signature win” for Kevin O’Connell. The next week, they got beat 41-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys.
Still, the past doesn’t always predict the future, and there’s a lot of season left. Either way, the Vikings are losing a little bit of faith from Bleacher Report.
Vikings Experience Slight Tumble in Power Rankings
Bleacher Report dropped the Vikings to 6th to 8th in their post-Week 12 power rankings.
“Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers unequivocally proved the Minnesota Vikings can’t rely solely on their defense to be successful. A great team with an outstanding offensive scheme can overcome Brian Flores’ mad scientist-caliber pressure packages. Once that happened, the Vikings had no answer.
San Francisco generated 343 offensive yards and scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. Also, Brock Purdy led a 13-play, 98-yard drive in the fourth quarter, too, which shouldn’t be possible with how well Minnesota’s defense had been playing.
Conversely, the Vikings offense struggled in the red zone and committed a pair of turnovers. Ultimately, the NFL’s best teams will have answers for Minnesota’s defense. Kevin O’Connell and Kirk Cousins need to have the same type of connection when the Vikings possess the ball. Otherwise, the team won’t go very far beyond a postseason appearance.”
The Vikings have a handful of “get right” opportunities over the next three weeks. This Sunday, they host the Atlanta Falcons, with the Carolina Panthers coming the following week. After their back-to-back NFC South showdowns, they head to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots without Drake Maye on Thursday Night Football.
HC Kevin O’Connell Gets Real With Justin Jefferson
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Monday morning after the embarrassing loss. He spoke about the absence of a 100-yard game from Justin Jefferson this year, tying the costly fumble into his point.
“I think if you asked him, those yards might have been there on that play that he fumbled —if he maybe just continues running on the angle he was on. But I think it is important that Justin impacts the game; he clearly impacts the way we’re defended. We’re never going to allow that to, you know, totally take him out of our plans. We’re still going to try to operate in ways to allow him as our best player to get touches and impact the game.”
On what was technically a 25-yard gain, Jefferson could’ve kept running outside with the ball to gain more yardage. Instead, he tried to split the difference between two defenders while holding the ball like a bag of potatoes. The ball was stripped, and the Vikings’ 18-point deficit felt like it grew on that play alone.
Vikings Given Stern Warning After Primetime Meltdown in Mexico City