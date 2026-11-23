The Minnesota Vikings will be looking for a bounce-back victory in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Nonetheless, they’ll continue to do so without wideout Jordan Addison.

Addison is recovering from thumb surgery, and on Nov. 23, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared the latest on the wideout.

“Encouraged about where Jordan’s at,” O’Connell told reporters. “Don’t necessarily expect to have him this week, but he’s progressing really well for having just gotten that thing fixed.”

The Vikings wideout has played 238 pass snaps so far this season, leading to a 65.7 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 18 receptions on 35 targets for 277 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 15.4 yards per reception and generating 77 yards after the catch.

T.J. Hockenson to Have Major Role in Minnesota Offense

Meanwhile, O’Connell notes that with Addison likely out for the game against the Falcons, they’ll be counting a lot more on T.J. Hockenson to be the No. 2 guy behind Justin Jefferson.

“It was great to have [Hockenson] back out there,” O’Connell added. “Felt him early on with that contested catch. Had a couple of really nice catch-and-runs on some third downs when he was able to uncover either underneath or in that intermediate area. I think he’s going to continue to be a huge part, especially with Jordan out, and just kind of how we’re trying to pick up that burden, knowing that T.J. is playing some really good football.

I thought the way he came back from his injury and played a physical game like that, making some really big-time plays for us, was great. We had a couple of other opportunities for him. Protection broke down on one of them down there in the red zone, where he ran a really nice route. Then we had some other chances where the ball just found its way elsewhere. But T.J. is going to be a huge part of what we do here moving forward.”

Adam Thielen Tells Vikings to Flush 49ers Loss

Meanwhile, during a Nov. 23 appearance on KFAN, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen shared a message for the team as they turn the page to Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“You put extreme focus into the next week,” Thielen said. “You almost treat next week like it’s the Super Bowl as far as your preparation because you know how important it is to come off a game like that and put a good performance in front of a home crowd.

“Again, it’s just one of those flush-it games. You flush it, you go get your recovery, you just chalk it up as an L and move on. Sometimes that’s hard to hear as a fan, but it’s just the truth. It is what it is. Game’s over. There’s probably not a lot of learning moments from that game just because of the way it went.”

The Vikings need a bounce-back victory to get back into contention for the NFC North title. Fortunately for Minnesota, five of its final seven games are scheduled to take place at home, including matchups against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. If the Vikings can win out, they could put themselves in position to secure at least a Wild Card berth.