Vikings Insider Thinks Team Could Trade For Franchise Legend’s Son

The Minnesota Vikings are one of three remaining undefeated teams, and they might be one of only two if the Commanders can pull off an upset over the 49ers on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers haven’t enjoyed nearly as much success over the first six weeks of the season. They’re currently last place in the NFC South with a 1-5 record. That fact has led The Athletic‘s Alec Lewis to theorize whether they might be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

If they do prove to be a sinking ship (no pun intended), he believes Kevin O’Connell and Co. could swing a deal to acquire a player who might ring a bell for Vikings faithful, safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

“Taking a swing will be worth a conversation if players such as Antoine Winfield Jr. or Budda Baker are available,” Lewis wrote. “The Vikings would also be smart to think about a contingency plan for Smith in the form of an elite player with blitzing savvy and presnap deciphering chops.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. Has Followed In His Father’s Footsteps

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Antoine Winfield Jr. His father, appropriately named Antoine Winfield Sr., was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

While his career might have begun in Eastern New York, he ascended to stardom after signing with the Vikings ahead of the 2004 NFL season. He made three Pro Bowl appearances over his nine years in Minnesota and was one of the league’s toughest cornerbacks of his generation.

What he made up for in size (5’9″, 180 lbs.), he more than made up for in heart. He regularly finished near the league lead in tackles among cover men and was always around the ball. Winfield Sr. was also honored by being named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings on the team’s 50th anniversary in 2010.

Meanwhile, Winfield Jr. is the same height, but packs an even bigger punch thanks to his 203-pound frame. The 28-year-old has been one of the Buccaneers’ best players since the team selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and has two Pro Bowls under his belt.

Winfield Jr. has been a unique chess piece for the Bucs defense, with 18 career sacks and 9 interceptions to show for it. He’s also shown the same tenacity against the run as his father, eclipsing 80 tackles every season where he’s played at least 13 games.

Lewis Also Mentions The Vikings Could Swing A Deal For Budda Baker

Winfield Jr. wasn’t the only defender Lewis mentioned Minnesota could potentially be interested in. He also said the team could capitalize on the Cardinals‘ misfortune (due to them being 2-4) by acquiring Budda Baker.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has a similar playing style to Winfield Jr., as the Cardinals have deployed him all over the formation during his ten years in the desert. While the 30-year-old has a few years on Winfield, he would also provide an immediate impact as a do-it-all playmaker for Minnesota’s defense.

Either player would be an incredible chess piece for defensive coordinator Brian Flores to deploy, and they’d ensure the post-Harrison Smith safety landscape is secure. They’d also be potentially low-cost options (or at least lower than players of their caliber should be), with both the Bucs and Cardinals already having one eye on 2028.