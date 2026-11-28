The Minnesota Vikings‘ secondary struggled against quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers last week without starting CB Isaiah Rodgers, and circumstances could be worse against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend based on the injury status of safety Harrison Smith.

Rodgers is out once again with the quad injury that popped up ahead of last week’s contest against the 49ers in Mexico City. Meanwhile, Smith began this week as a DNP [did not practice] on Wednesday due to a thigh issue of his own.

The veteran defensive back was a limited participant in each of the past two practices on Thursday and Friday and entered the weekend with a “questionable” designation against Atlanta, per the team’s official injury report.

Vikings Cornerback Isiah Rodgers to Miss Second Straight Game With Quad Injury

Purdy hung 255 yards and three TDs on the Vikings’ secondary in Week 11. The Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are ranked just 23rd in the NFL in passing with an average of 193.9 yards gained through the air per contest.

But more than just a backline defender, the six-time Pro Bowl Smith is a key organizer and communicator within the Vikings’ complex defense, which amplifies his absence any time one occurs.

Smith has not sat out a game yet this year, which is his 15th campaign in the league. He has tallied 21 combined tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks across 10 appearances in 2026.

Vikings Add Linebacker Blake Cashman to Injury Report Ahead of Falcons Game

Minnesota was also without inside linebacker Blake Cashman against San Francisco due to a concussion.

And, unfortunately for the Vikings, the team included him as a late addition to the injury report on Saturday, November 27, just one day before hosting the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The Vikings added LB Blake Cashman (back) to the injury report today and said he is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported to X.

Minnesota also listed wide receiver Jordan Addison and left tackle Christian Darrisaw as “out” with thumb and shoulder injuries, respectively. Neither offensive starter was able to practice at any point during the week.