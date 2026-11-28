The Minnesota Vikings will look to get back on track against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

As a result of that loss, Minnesota has fallen to 7-3 and now trails the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in the NFC North race. Meanwhile, Chicago sits atop the division at 9-2 after rallying past Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

However, the Vikings still have an opportunity to make up ground. Minnesota has one remaining home game against both Chicago and Detroit, giving the team a chance to make a late push in the division standings.

Moreover, former Green Bay Packers wideout Greg Jennings sees the Vikings, and not the 8-3 Lions, as the team that can only get in the way of Chicago winning the division.

“[The Bears] don’t have another opponent on their schedule that poses that type of threat, and so I think they’re in the driver’s seat,” Jennings said in a Nov. 27 video from “First Things First.”

“Now, what happens with the Vikings will be interesting because they have the ability to trend upward, if you will, if they can figure out what they want to look like and need to look like offensively. But that’s the only other team that I feel could truly give them a push.”

Skip Bayless Predicts Vikings to Win NFC North

Meanwhile, sports media personality Skip Bayless still believes that the Vikings will come away winning the division.

“Unless they have to play Brock Purdy again, and I don’t see the 49ers on this schedule, it just opens up and eases out all the way home,” Bayless said in a Nov. 24 video from Gridiron’s YouTube channel. “I could see the Vikings winning every remaining game and winning the North pretty easily, even after they got devastated, embarrassed, humiliated, and exposed by the 49ers in Mexico City.

“I’m looking at what’s left: Atlanta at home, Carolina at home, at New England, obviously they’re pretty much dead in the water. Then Detroit at home, Washington at home, at the Jets, and then the Bears at home. I love it. I think they’re still a really good football team with a quarterback they believe in. And that defense will terrorize everybody who’s not named Brock Purdy. I’ve never seen anything like it between Kyle and Brock.”

Kirk Cousins on Returning to U.S. Bank Stadium

With the Vikings looking to get a bounce-back win over the Falcons on Nov. 29, it will also mark the return of Kirk Cousins to U.S. Bank Stadium as part of his second stint with the team.

Ahead of the Week 12 game against Atlanta, Cousins spoke bluntly about returning to U.S. Bank Stadium and playing in front of Vikings fans again as part of this second stint with the team.

“Each of the two years I was in Atlanta, we went up to U.S. Bank Stadium,” Cousins told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think playing as an opponent was when I was really able to fully appreciate how challenging it is to play there, how great of an environment it is, and just how unique of a stadium it is.

“Having been in two other locker rooms since playing for the Vikings, I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that U.S. Bank Stadium is really the number one place in the league in terms of the stadium, in terms of hitting a home run and making it a special place to play for so many reasons. The way it was built, the fan base, and the in-game experience. I guess it’s nice to be back in purple and not be the away team.”