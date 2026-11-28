Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could become a popular candidate in the upcoming head coaching cycle once the regular season comes to an end. His name is already surfacing in coaching speculation, with the Dallas Cowboys emerging as a potential destination if their season continues to fall apart.

Dallas suffered a tough Thanksgiving Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, adding to the questions surrounding head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s future. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly backed Schottenheimer, but another stretch of poor results could change the situation.

The Cowboys appear to be heading toward a third consecutive season without a playoff appearance, putting the focus on potential coaching candidates. Moreover, NFL insider Jason La Canfora predicts that Dallas will be looking for a new head coach.

“Getting eviscerated by Milton is the end of the end,” La Canfora wrote in a Nov. 28 article. “Brian Schottenheimer has been mismanaging games all season — Week 3 vs. the Ravens in Brazil was quite revealing — and the inability to get his defensive staff in order will cost him his job.

“Of course, all of this is on Jones himself. But he won’t fire himself, and the real question is whether he will pay real money for a coveted top head coaching candidate to replace him.”

Cowboys’ Patchwork Hasn’t Worked to Improve Team

Moreover, La Canfora notes that the patchwork that the Cowboys have done with their coaching staff, such as brigning in Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant/advisor, hasn’t worked.

“This was going to happen no matter what, because this staff has been overwhelmed pretty much all season,” La Canfora wrote. “There was going to be no saving them, unless they won the division and what Thursday night did was put that on life support.

“Bringing in Mike Pettine was never going to help much, people around the league told me in real time it was a weird choice, and the defense is giving up 40 points a game since he came on.”

Vikings’ Brian Flores Listed as Potential HC Candidate for Dallas

As for where Flores speculation came from, in a Nov. 27 article, Dallas Cowboys on SI’s Randy Gurzi floated four coaching candidates to potentially replace Schottenheimer, and one of them is Flores.

“Flores is known for being able to produce pressure without elite pass-rushers, and this season, he has the Vikings rated second in both defensive points and yardage,” Gurzi wrote. “Flores deserves another chance to prove himself as a head coach, and Jones would be foolish not to make him one of the top candidates to replace Schottenheimer.”

With the Cowboys’ offense being awful over the past two seasons, Flores would be the ideal candidate to turn that unit around. The question is whether seeing what the Vikings are doing on defense would be enough for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to overlook the lawsuit that Flores has ongoing with the league.

If Minnesota can go on a deep playoff run with their defensive unit at the center, then perhaps Jones might be willing to bring in Flores, who has head coaching experience during his time with the Miami Dolphins, to help turn his team and defense around.